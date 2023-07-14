Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Unicorn Live Streaming: How To Watch MLC 2023 Match 3, Live Streaming, Squad Details, Venue
All you need to know about Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom Unicorn match in Major League Cricket 2023 match 3.
In the third match of the inaugural Major League Cricket (MLC), the Seattle Orcas, led by Wayne Parnell, will face off against the Washington Freedom, captained by Moises Henriques. This thrilling encounter is scheduled to take place at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. The league consists of six teams: Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings, and Washington Freedom. As we look forward to this exciting clash, here are all the important details you need to know for the match on Saturday, July 15.
Match Details
Teams: Seattle Orcas vs Washington Freedom
Event: MLC 2023, Match 3
Date: July 15, Saturday
Time: 6.00 AM (IST), with the toss at 5.30 AM IST
Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas
Captains
Seattle Orcas: Wayne Parnell Washington Freedom: Moises Henriques
TV Channels and Live Streaming in India:
Sports 18 and Jio Cinema
TV Channels and Live Streaming in the US:
Willow TV
FULL SQUADS
Seattle Orcas: Quinton de Kock(w), Nauman Anwar, Shehan Jayasuriya, Heinrich Klaasen, Dasun Shanaka, Angelo Perera, Shubham Ranjane, Wayne Parnell(c), Harmeet Singh, Andrew Tye, Hayden Walsh, Cameron Gannon, Dwaine Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Imad Wasim, Aaron Jones, Nisarg Patel, Phani Simhadri, Matthew Tromp
Washington Freedom: Andries Gous, Josh Philippe, Mukhtar Ahmed, Glenn Phillips, Moises Henriques(c), Sujith Gowda, Obus Pienaar, Justin Dill, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Adam Milne, Syed Saad Ali, Akeal Hosein, Dane Piedt, Ben Dwarshuis, Saurabh Netravalkar, Tanveer Sangha, Usman Rafiq, Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy
Live Tv