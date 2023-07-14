MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorn Live Streaming: How To Watch MLC 2023 Match 2, Live Streaming, Squad Details, Venue

The first match of the Major League Cricket season between Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders was an exhilarating affair, with the home team Texas overpowering Sunil Narine and his teammates in a one-sided contest. The Grand Prairie Stadium witnessed a packed crowd as Faf du Plessis-led Texas secured their opening victory.

As we move into the second day of the competition, we have an exciting doubleheader lined up. In the afternoon fixture, MI New York will take on San Francisco Unicorns in Texas, followed by an evening clash between Seattle Orcas and Washington Freedom. The participating teams in the league are Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings, and Washington Freedom.

Not long to go until our first game. Before we get started there is a chance to learn more about #SFOUnicorns player @smitpatel_9 #MLCricket #MLC2023 pic.twitter.com/DsAe6Rldi0 — San Francisco Unicorns (@SFOUnicorns) July 14, 2023

cre Trending Stories

Match Details

MLC 2023, Match 2 MI New York vs San Francisco Unicorns

Date: July 15, Saturday

Time: 2.00 AM (IST), with toss at 1.30 AM (IST)

Venue: Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas

Captains:

MI New York: Kieron Pollard

San Francisco Unicorns: Aaron Finch

TV Channels and Live Streaming in India:



You can catch the action live on Sports 18 and Jio Cinema.

TV Channels and Live Streaming in the US:



Willow TV will broadcast the match live.

FULL SQUADS:



MI New York Squad: Steven Taylor, Dewald Brevis, Monank Patel(w), Shayan Jahangir, Kieron Pollard(c), Tim David, Hammad Azam, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Nosthush Kenjige, Trent Boult, Sarabjit Ladda, Jason Behrendorff, Ehsan Adil, David Wiese, Nicholas Pooran, Waqar Salamkheil, Jasdeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs

San Francisco Unicorns Squad: Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), Smit Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Shadab Khan, Corey Anderson, Tajinder Dhillon, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Liam Plunkett, Haris Rauf, Lungi Ngidi, Amila Aponso, David White, Carmi le Roux, Qais Ahmad, Finn Allen, Mackenzie Harvey, Brody Couch, Sanjay Krishnamurthi