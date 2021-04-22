Setback for SRH as T Natarajan exits IPL 2021 due to knee injury: Report

T Natarajan on Friday was ruled out of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League due to a knee injurym which has now aggravated. This comes as a huge blow for SRH, who are already struggling and registered their first win of the season on Wednesday against Punjab Kings.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, Natarajan's knee injury has been aggravated and he has also been advised to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore for his recovery.

Prior to the IPL 2021, Natarajan had already spent almost two months at the NCA after the Australia series earlier this year. He also didn't feature in SRH's last two encounters.

In the ongoing edition, Natarajan featured in two clashes, in which he scalped two wickets and completed the four-over quota in both the matches.