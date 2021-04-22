हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

Setback for SRH as T Natarajan exits IPL 2021 due to knee injury: Report

T Natarajan featured in two clashes in IPL 2021, in which he scalped two wickets and completed the four-over quota in both the matches.

Setback for SRH as T Natarajan exits IPL 2021 due to knee injury: Report
T Natarajan featured in two clashes in IPL 2021. (Twitter/Urstrulyhari52)

T Natarajan on Friday was ruled out of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League due to a knee injurym which has now aggravated. This comes as a huge blow for SRH, who are already struggling and registered their first win of the season on Wednesday against Punjab Kings. 

As per a report in Cricbuzz, Natarajan's knee injury has been aggravated and he has also been advised to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore for his recovery. 

Prior to the IPL 2021, Natarajan had already spent almost two months at the NCA after the Australia series earlier this year. He also didn't feature in SRH's last two encounters. 

In the ongoing edition, Natarajan featured in two clashes, in which he scalped two wickets and completed the four-over quota in both the matches.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021T NatarajanSunrisers Hyderabad
Next
Story

IPL 2021: Virat Kohli left in disbelief after winning toss against Rajasthan Royals - WATCH

Must Watch

PT13M11S

Delhi: Oxygen runs out in Preet Vihar Metro hospital, 100 admitted patients are on oxygen