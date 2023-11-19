trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2689997
Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Graces India vs Australia Cricket World Cup 2023 Final In Ahmedabad - WATCH

The Narendra Modi Stadium buzzes with excitement, witnessing a clash not just on the pitch but also in the stands, with SRK's presence adding a touch of glamour to this high-octane encounter.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 03:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The world-renowned Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, fondly known as SRK, adds glamour and enthusiasm to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final clash between India and Australia. The majestic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad witnesses not just the cricketing battle but a star-studded affair as SRK is joined by power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who have flown in to witness this historic encounter.

Also Read: WC Final: SHOCKING Security Breach As Palestine Supporter Runs Into Ground, Tries To Hug Virat Kohli - WATCH

SRK's Arrival in Ahmedabad

In an iconic entrance, SRK was captured at the Ahmedabad airport, donning a dapper look in a white shirt layered over a blue tee paired with denim jeans, exuding his signature charm. The actor sported black shades and was seen sharing a moment beside BCCI Secretary Jay Shaha before making his way to the stadium.

Glitz Amidst the Cricketing Thrill

As the nation’s cricketing hopes rest on the shoulders of Rohit Sharma’s squad, the atmosphere electrifies with SRK's presence, further elevated by the charismatic couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, all cheering for Team India. Amidst the nail-biting contest, the star-studded trio's support adds an extra layer of excitement in the stands.

The Cricketing Showdown

The final match has been nothing short of enthralling cricketing action. At the toss, Australia won and opted to bowl first. India, led by Rohit Sharma, began their innings with a steady start. Sharma's departure at 76 runs followed by the wicket of Shubman Gill set the stage for a tense battle.

Currently standing at 120 for 3 in 21.4 overs, India showcases resilience with Virat Kohli leading the charge at 42 runs unbeaten, supported by KL Rahul at 21 runs.

The Bowling Conundrum

Australia's bowlers, led by Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Glenn Maxwell, have exhibited a commendable display of skill, keeping the Indian batsmen in check. Despite the early setbacks, India's middle-order aims to build a formidable total against the Australian side.

The Stadium Spectacle

