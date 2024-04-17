Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to consolidate their position at the top of the IPL 2024 Points Table. It was a high-scoring thriller at Eden Gardens with both teams scoring over 200 runs each in the game while 14 wickets fell in total. Batting first, KKR posted 223 for 6 with Sunil Narine smashing 109 off just 56 balls. His innings included 13 fours and 6 sixes respectively. Rinku Singh gave a nice finish with a 9-ball 20 as KKR gave 224-run target to RR.

The template of the innings was the same for RR as well with a top-order batter hitting a century while two other players chipped in with cameos. Riyan Parag smashed 14-ball 34 and Rovman Powell gave momentum at the death to RR with a 13-ball 26. But it was Buttler's excellence which helped the team cross the finish line as he smashed an incredible hundred to take the team past the winning mark.

Buttler hit the winning runs as RR registered their sixth win this season in 7 games.

After the match, KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, who was present at the stadium, met each and every player from both the camps. He also met Jos Buttler. SRK went up to him and Buttler who was sitting on the ground to relax, got up after seeing that SRK was coming towards him. Buttler was limping but he still got up to meet SRK while the bollywood actor kept on asking him to sit. It was a heartwarming video that showed the mutual respect between them. SRK gave a warm hug to Buttler.

Check out the heartwarming meet up between Buttler and Shah Rukh below:

SRK meeting all the players even after being heartbroken after KKR's loss. Isko bolte hai Jigra hona. Hawa se patte hilte hai Shah Rukh Khan nahi. What a man. So strong. So courageous. What an inspiration.



pic.twitter.com/A1IPJncwKI— G__SRK FAN (@gurdeep_0701) April 16, 2024

Fans were mightly impressed with Shah Rukh's gesture as he met with each and every RR player despite KKR losing the game in a heartbreaking fashion. Many took to Twitter to share and react to the video, saying Shah Rukh is the real 'King' as he is big enough to accept defeat and be humble to the opponents.