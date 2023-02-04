topStoriesenglish2569371
SHAHEEN AFRIDI

Shaheen Afridi's Wife Ansha's First Glimpse as Gorgeous Bride is Out, Couple Look Adorable - See Pic Inside

Shaheen Afridi and wife Ansha's wedding pic is out and the couple look very adorable and cute in the photo from their wedding album. Check the snap inside

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 08:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Pakistan pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi finally married his long-time fiance Ansha Afridi, who happens to be daughter of former captain Shahid Afridi. The wedding ceremony took place in Karachi on February 4 with many Pakistani cricketers like Shadab Khan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Sarfaraz Ahmed in attendance. Shaheen's close friend Haris Rauf was not present as he was busy with some professional committment but he posted a video message for Shaheen and congratulated the cricketer for his big day. Pictures from the wedding began to go viral on the internet as Shaheen looked handsome in the sherwani. One video also appeared online in which Pakistan captain Babar Azam was hugging and congratulating Shaheen on his wedding. 

Shaheen also posed with other Pakistani teammates as well as his father-in-law Shahid Afridi. But pictures of the bride were not coming out. However, a fan account on Twitter found the picture somehow and posted it. In the photo, one can see Shaheen and Ansha smiling for the cameras post their wedding. 

Take a look at Shaheen's wife Ansha's pic as beautiful bride below: 

As per reports, Shahid Afridi was approached by Shaheen's parents with marriage proposal a couple of years ago. Afridi was more than happy to get his second daughter married to Shaheen, who plays all three formats for Pakistan cricket team. Then the two got engaged last year and the right date for get them married was being searched for a long time anf finally on February 3, they made promise to spend the lifetime with each other. 

This year, in 2022, many cricketers decided to get married including Pakistan's Shadab Khan, India's KL Rahul and Axar Patel. Rauf too got married in December 2022.  

