Shaheen Shah Afridi is BACK! Pakistan pacer hits gym ahead of T20 World Cup 2022 squad announcement

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who had been ruled out of upcoming England T20Is, and recently missed the Asia Cup 2022 also, is back and is on path to recovery. Shaheen had hurt his knee while fielding during the 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan in July. Since then, he has not played a single game for Pakistan. There were doubts being raised to whether Shaheen would be able to make the cut to the T20 World Cup 2022 or not. Putting an end to all such fears, Shaheen posted a video a few days ago to make a statement. He posted a video of his gym session.

Shaheen is in London currently and is undergoing rehabilitation process.

Check out his post here. He wrote in the caption: 'Almost there'.

Shaheen has played in 25 Tests, 32 ODIs and 40 T20Is for Pakistan but in this short career, he has made a massive impact on team. He has taken 99 wickets in Tests, 62 wickets in ODIs and 47 wickets in T20Is respectively.

The 22-year-old pacer is known for his first-over exploits. He is feared for breaking the back of the opposition's batting unit with his yorkers and swing bowling. That's what he did vs India in the T20 World Cup 2021 when he dismissed KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma with top-class deliveries. Since then, he has only grown in the legend of first-over bursts.

Pakistan will hope Shaheen is able to recover in time and play a few games to gain match fitness.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf will be a deadly combination in Australian conditions. Not to forget, the likes of Mohammad Hasnain and Mohammad Wasim junior. Pakistan, in last edition of the World Cup, Pakistan made it to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup where they lost to Australia. This year they will be looking to reach final and then win the trophy.