Team India vice-captain KL Rahul will be itching to make an instant impact in Asia Cup 2022 when India meet Pakistan in their opening game on Sunday (August 28). Speaking to the press on the eve of the big match day, Rahul said that Indian players always look forward to the battle with Pakistanis on the cricket field. He said that it is hard not to look at the rivalry. The last time India and Pakistan cricket teams met each other was at the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai. Babar Azam's side had outplayed India in that match to hurt their campaign in the showpiece event. Rahul says that loss will play on their minds when they take on Pakistan in Sunday clash.

"Losing any game always hurts you, it was the first game of the world cup, and we were very excited. Now we get another opportunity to face each other. It is a contest we always take it in a sporty manner. Each game starts with zero...," said Rahul.

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who cleaned up Rahul and India captain Rohit Sharma in that contest last year, will miss out in Asia Cup 2022 due to a knee injury. He is travelling with the squad at the moment but that is just to remain in the eyes of the medical staff and physio of Pakistan team. While many former Pakistan players have said that Shaheen not being there will be a 'huge relief' for India, Rahul said that he will miss Shaheen in the match as India wants to do well against him.

"We pray for his recovery but yes, his presence is always good for batsmen to face world-class bowling and we will miss him," said Shaheen at the press conference, ahead of the IND vs PAK clash on August 28 in Dubai.