Shahid Afridi Claims Pakistan Cricket Team's Bus Was Attack After Winning Bangalore Test In 2005, Video Goes Viral - Watch

Afridi described the incident as a pressure moment for the team, noting that despite hitting sixes and fours, there was a lack of applause from the spectators.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 09:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Shahid Afridi Claims Pakistan Cricket Team's Bus Was Attack After Winning Bangalore Test In 2005, Video Goes Viral - Watch Afridi wants Pakistan to visit India and win in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 (Source:Twitter)

Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi, accompanied by Abdul Razzaq, recently addressed the media in Pakistan, reminiscing about a tense moment during his playing days. Afridi claimed that the Pakistani cricket team bus was attacked with stones after winning a Test match against India in Bangalore back in 2005. This incident has sparked discussions on the ongoing tensions between the two nations and the importance of sportsmanship.

Also Read: From Nehra Abusing Dhoni To Jaiswal Cursing Roach, Top 10 Incidents Where Cricketers Were Caught Swearing On the Field - In Pics


"That was a pressure moment for us. We used to hit six and fours and no one used to clap for us. If Abdul Razzaq remembers, when we won the Test match in Bangalore, stones were pelted on our bus. Pressure is always there and you should enjoy that pressure. players are saying that Pakistan should not go to India. I am totally against it, I think we should go there and win the match," Afridi said in front of the press.

The statement made by Afridi sheds light on the persisting tensions between the cricketing nations of India and Pakistan. The historical rivalry between the two teams has often been marred by political undertones and security concerns. While Pakistani sports minister Ehsaan Mazari has urged for resumption of cricket tours between the countries, India's reluctance to play in Pakistan has created a deadlock. The upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup have become a topic of contention, with Pakistan threatening to withdraw from the 2023 World Cup if India does not participate in the Asia Cup in a neutral venue.

Afridi's call for the Pakistani cricket team to continue competing in India despite past incidents showcases the significance of sportsmanship and promoting healthy cricket. He urged India to reciprocate the gesture by playing matches in Pakistan, highlighting the positive impact it would have on cricket fans and viewers worldwide. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has also encouraged Pakistan's participation in the upcoming World Cup, emphasizing the need for all members to abide by the rules and laws of their respective countries.

