Abu Dhabi T10 League

Shahid Afridi encounters visa issues after landing in UAE for upcoming T10 league

Cricket's shortest format Abu Dhabi T10 league is all set to take place from January 28 to February 6 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. Defending champions Maratha Arabians will take on the Northern Warriors in the season opener. The tournament will also see several T20 stars - Chris Gayle, DJ Bravo, Shoaib Malik, and Shahid Afridi - making an appearance in the competition.  

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi (PTI/File Photo)

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi is all set to participate in the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 league. The all-rounder, who is a mainstay in franchise cricket, will be seen donning the Qalandars jersey in the shortest version of the game.

However, his arrival in UAE has been delayed due to a visa issue. As per a report in The News (Pakistan), the all-rounder's resisential visa for UAE has expired and the cricketer noticed it after landing in the country. 

Abu Dhabi T10 2021: Fixtures, venue, full squads and other details 

As per the report the cricketer has headed back to Pakistan to fix the issue and will soon be traveling back to UAE to join the Qalandars unit. 

