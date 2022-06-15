Indian batter and former captain Virat Kohli has been struggling for runs for a long time now. That elusive 71st international century has been evading him for some time now. His last internation ton came way back in 2019 in a home Test vs Bangladesh. Since then, Virat has struggled to make big scores, getting out many a times in 70s, 80s, and 90s across format, in international cricket and IPL. His IPL 2022 also went badly as he score just over 300 runs from 16 games with just 2 fifties to his name. Even those fifties were scratchy in nature. Kohli's Test average fell below 50 earlier year for the first time as well in a long time. These are signs that the Kohli touch might be fading. However, Kohli is doing all the basics right, doing the process correct and continues to believe in his ability.

Taking a potshot at his poor run, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, who is known all over the world for making controversial statements, said that Virat Kohli no more wants to be the World No 1.

"In cricket, attitude matters the most. That is what I talk about the most. Do you have the attitude towards cricket or not? That Kohli, earlier in his career, wanted to be the No. 1 batsman in the world… is he still playing cricket with the same motivation? That is the big question. He has the class. But does he really even want to be No. 1 again? Or does he think he has achieved everything in life. Now just relax and pass time? It's all about attitude," Afridi said on Samaa TV.

Afridi might be pointing to Kohli's recent comment that he now looks to play for the team and not look for personal gains. As long as his team is doing well, he is happy. He wants to contribute to the team's success. The upcoming Test and the limited-overs matches vs England in their own den might just be the series Kohli comes back to his best. Only time will tell how well he has done. Whether he comes back or his powers are waning.