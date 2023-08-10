WATCH: Shahid Afridi Says I Am More Handsome Than 'Damaad' Shaheen Shah Afridi, He Too Knows It

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi is 46 years old yet he is at his fittest best. His son-in-law or 'Damaad' is 23 years younger than him but for Shahid, the Pakistan pacer is his biggest competition, even after retirement. Shahid likes to engage in banter with Shaheen every now and then. The duo often get into a battle in the nets. Not to forget, even at 46, Shahid is an active cricketers, who plays in tournaments such as Canada T20 league as well as Legends League Cricket.

Recently, on a cricket show Shahid was asked who was more handsome between him and his 'Damaad'. Shahid was quick to reply that I have already told Shaheen that I am more handsome than him. He added that the good part is that Shaheen also knows this and agrees. This was a chat show with an audience, who were left in splits after listening to the answer.



Watch Shahid Afridi saying he is more handsome than Shaheen below:

Shahid Afridi and Shaheen Shah Afridi, the cutest father in law. Lala being Lala once again! ___

Shaheen Shah Afridi married Ansha, Shahid's daughter, in February 2023. It was Shaheen's family who had reached out to Shahid with the marriage proposal. Ansha used to visit Shaheen's house with her family. Although, the two did not speak much during these visits, Shaheen had developed a liking for Ansha. Shahid had no issue with this marriage and accepted the 'Rishta' immediately. Shahid has been a big support in Shaheen's cricket career as well.

Shaheen is a key player for Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 as well as ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023. He is known for his devastating first spells. Shaheen was named in the Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup, on expected lines. Pakistan will be hoping that he remains in his best shape ahead of the two big tournaments. He is currently in England, playing The Hundred tournament.

In a very short time, Shaheen has been able to make an instant impact in world cricket. He made his international debut in 2018. In five years, he has played 27 Tests, 36 ODIs and 52 T20Is, picking a total of 239 wickets already.