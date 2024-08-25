Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi slammed Shan Masood's side for "lack of awareness" after their defeat in the first Test match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. Pakistan conceded a massive 10-wicket loss against Bangladesh in the first match of the two-game Test series. Afridi took to his official X handle and said that the loss in the first Test against Bangladesh raises serious questions about selecting four fast bowlers and leaving their main spinner.

"A 10-wicket defeat raises serious questions about the decision to prepare this type of pitch, select four fast bowlers and leave out a specialist spinner. This to me clearly shows a lack of awareness about home conditions. That said, you cannot take the credit away from Bangladesh for the brand of cricket they played throughout the Test," Shahid Afridi wrote on X.

Recapping the first match of the series, the Rawalpindi Test had a damp start due to a delayed beginning caused by a wet outfield, but by the fifth day, it had transformed into an action-packed thriller.

Even though only 41 overs were being played on the first day, the visitors got off to a strong start, bagging four crucial wickets. (WATCH: Shakib Al Hasan Loses Cool, Throws Ball In Anger Towards Rizwan During PAK vs BAN 1st Test)

Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel stepped up for Pakistan on Day 2, each scoring a century to rescue the hosts. Rizwan was especially resilient after making an unbeaten 171 in a marathon innings that left him cramping by the day's end. With an eye on forcing a result, Pakistan declared their innings at 448/6.

For Bangladesh, Mushfiqur Rahim (191) and Shadnam Islam (93) displayed a stupendous performance, making Pakistan toil in the field for much of Day 4. Both came agonisingly close to significant milestones but fell just short.

In the beginning of Day 5 at 23/1, Pakistan crumbled, being bowled out for just 146, with only Rizwan offering resistance through a fighting half-century. Bangladesh's spinners stole the show, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz taking four wickets and Shakib Al Hasan adding three more. The visitors needed just 30 runs for a historic win, which they achieved in under seven overs without losing a wicket. Bangladesh took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after the historic win in the first Test.