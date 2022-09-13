Shahid Afridi wants Virat Kohli to retire from international cricket on high, says, 'It shouldn't reach a stage...'

Former India captain Virat Kohli bounced back in form with two fifties and one century in Asia Cup 2022. Virat took a month's break from cricket and returned to professional cricket with the long-awaited 71st century in international cricket. However, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi wants Virat to retire from international cricket on high. He does not want Virat to be dropped from the side.

"The way Virat has played, the start that he had to his career, there was struggle initially before he made a name for himself. He is a champion and I believe there comes a stage when you are headed towards retirement. But in that scenario, the aim should be to go out on a high," Afridi said on Samaa TV.

"It shouldn't reach a stage where you are dropped from the team and instead when you are at your peak. It seldom happens though. Very few players, especially cricketers from Asia make that decision, but I feel when Virat does it, he will do it style and probably in the same manner in which he started his career," the former all-rounder added.

Kohli completed his maiden T20I hundred in Team India's last match of Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Thursday night (September 8). Kohli opened the innings, in absence of regular opener Rohit Sharma, and once settled, started playing his shots. He then took to finish at . This is his first 100 in T20Is. And most importantly, his first international hundred in more than 3 years. His fans had been waiting for this moment for more than 3 years with his last ton coming in a Test match in November of 2019. That was in a Test match vs Bangladesh. Since then, Virat has struggled for the big scores while he scored some 70s and 80s.