After Shoaib Malik got married for third time in his life to long-time girlfrind Sana Javed, social media was divided over the marriage. Malik and his former wife Sania Mirza had taken a divorce earlier but it was kept as a big secret between the two families. Sania revealed in a statement that she had taken 'khula' from Shoaib. She had also wished Shoaib the best in his life.

While majority of fans roasted Shoaib for allegedly cheating on Sania, there were a few who wished him on his third marriage. Former Pakistan captain Shoain Malik also reacted to the much-talked about wedding of his good friend Shoaib with Pakistani actress Sana Javed. Afridi had a cheeky reply on Shoaib's marriage, saying that he hopes the Pakistani cricketer spends rest of the life with 'this' wife only. "Many congratulations to Shoaib Malik. I hope god keeps him happy with this wife for the rest of his life (Shoaib Malik ko bohut bohut mubaraq baat. Allah usi isi life partner ke saath saari zindagi khush rakhe," Afridi told Samaa TV during an event.

Watch Shahid Afridi congratulating Shoaib Malik on his third marriage below:

A journalist with the same Pakistani news channel revealed that Shoaib and Sana's love story had started long back. Shoaib and Sana had been dating for over 3 years, said this journalist. He also said that Shoaib met Sana at a Pakistani reality TV show and put a condition to the show runners that he will come to the show only if Sana was the guest.

"Sana Javed and Shoaib Malik have been meeting for the last three years. At that time, Sana Javed was already married to Umair Jaswal. She met Shoaib Malik in Jeeto Pakistan. Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed started meeting consecutively in the show. Also, let me tell you, Shoaib Malik used to put conditions before appearing in the shows that he will only come in the shows if Sana Javed will be invited as guest, no actor noticed this thing because Sana Javed was already married to Umair Jaswal. People were curious about Ayesha Omar, but the real reason was something else," the Pakistani TV channel's journalist revealed.

Despite the hate that they have got on social media, Shoaib and Sana have remained unperturbed and maintained their calm, not reacting to the trolling. Sania, at the same time, has also been gracious and maintained her dignity. Sania kept on giving clues about the divorce via her Instagram Stories for over a year now but neither of them confirmed the news of the separation.