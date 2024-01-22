Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik and actress Sana Javed broke the internet when they announced their wedding through social media recently. Interestingly, Sana shared another glimpse from her nikah ceremony and it went viral within a few hours after it got posted.

Sana Javed recently shared a new photo from her wedding with cricketer Shoaib Malik. The picture captures the couple adorned with garlands, sharing a joyful embrace and sporting big smiles. Despite refraining from adding any written caption, she conveyed the sentiment with a single red heart emoji, encapsulating the love and happiness of the moment. (Who Is Sana Javed? Pakistan Cricketer Shoaib Malik's 2nd Wife - In Pics)

Checkout the picture here:

While the joyous pictures shared by Malik on Instagram painted a happy picture, a recent report from The Pakistani Daily has raised eyebrows and sparked controversy. The Pakistani Daily report has revealed that none of Shoaib Malik's family members attended his third wedding with Sana Javed. The absence of family members at the ceremony has fueled speculation, with serious concerns expressed by Malik's sisters regarding his divorce from Sania Mirza. The report suggests that Sania was tired of Shoaib's alleged extramarital affairs, adding a layer of complexity to the cricketer's latest union.

Shoaib Malik, a celebrated all-rounder in Pakistan, recently faced controversies on and off the field. While his cricketing career has seen a dip in recent years, his personal life has taken center stage with this unexpected marriage. The 41-year-old cricketer last played a T20I in November 2021. (With Burea inputs)