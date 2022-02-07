Shahid Kapoor trolled for congratulating wrong U19 team for World Cup 2022 win, fans call him 'living Kabir Singh'

Yash Dhull-led India U19 cricket team created history on Saturday (February 5) by winning the ICC U19 World Cup title for a record fifth time. There was praise all around for the India Under-19 team including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have also announced cash rewards of Rs 40 lakh for every team member of the U19 team and Rs 25 lakh for the support staff. However, Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor goofed while trying to wish the U19 team on their World Cup win.

In his Instagram story, Shahid Kapoor tagged Prithvi Shaw-led team’s picture instead of the current team and praised them for winning the 2022 title. Shahid posted an image of the 2018 side including the likes of skipper Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi in his Instagram story and while he did delete the story, the netizens had already taken a screenshot of the same and immediately started trolling the Bollywood superstar.

One fan said that since Shahid Kapoor has portrayed the role of a cricketer in his yet-to-be-released ‘Jersey’, he should have had some basic knowledge of the game.

Shahid Kapoor has done an entire movie based on cricket recently but still can't make a little effort to know the difference between 2018 and 2022 Indian U-19 worldcup teams. Embarrassing stuff. pic.twitter.com/iMpjKcRSI7 — ` (@FourOverthrows) February 6, 2022

When you are not interested in cricket but you have to pretend due to family pressure !! #ShahidKapoor pic.twitter.com/fujpcj4dVA — Aatiksh (@Thatuniverseguy) February 6, 2022

Shahid Kapoor Wishing the UNDER-19 squad who won back in 2018!!

Truly he's living the character of Kabir Singh!! Such things happens when yoh don't follow a sports and post it just for the sake to look cool#U19CWCFinal #IndiaU19 #U19WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/UKB37a8ksO — Gaurav Taparia (@whogaurav12) February 6, 2022

Meanwhile, the triumphant India U19 squad will be felicitated by the BCCI in Ahmedabad upon their arrival in India. On Sunday, the BCCI announced cash reward of Rs 40 lakh each for the squad members and Rs 25 lakh each for support staff.

Following their famous win over England on Saturday, the Indian contingent called on the Indian High Commissioner to Guyana. With little time to celebrate the success in the Caribbean, the squad will take the long flight back home on Sunday evening with connecting flights from Amsterdam and Bangalore before eventually landing in Ahmedabad.

The senior Indian team is also currently in Ahmedabad playing three ODIs against the West Indies. With the team in bubble, it is not yet known if the U19 boys will get to interact with their seniors. “It has been a hectic schedule for the boys who have little time to rest. They will get some rest after they land in India,” said a BCCI official.

Fresh from their win in the final, the boys headed to Guyana from Antigua and were felicitated by the Indian High Commissioner KJ Srinivasa who is an avid cricket fan.

(with PTI inputs)