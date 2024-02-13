trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2720958
Shamar Joseph: Gabba Test Hero Becomes First West Indies Cricketer To Win ICC Player Of The Month

Shamar Joseph scooped up four Australian wickets on his debut in Adelaide, finishing with fantastic numbers of 5-94.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 04:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shamar Joseph concluded an extraordinary debut month for the West Indies by clinching the prestigious ICC Player of the Month award for January 2024, marking the first time a player from the Caribbean has achieved this honor. What a start of 2024 it has been for Joseph, first he wins the Test match in Gabba for West Indies, then gets an IPL contract followed up by a PSL contract and now has won the ICC Player Of The Month award for his heroics in January.

Shamar Joseph's seven-wicket haul helped West Indies to make history at the Gabba as they defeated Australia by 8 runs in the second Test match in Brisbane. The Gabba fortress has been breached again as the Caribbeans clinched their first Test win on Australian soil after 27 years.

Following his stupendous performance during the West Indies tour to Australia, this will mark Joseph's first stint in the iconic T20 tournament in India. (Did BCCI Just Send Last Warning To Ishan Kishan After He Skips National Duty, Ignores Ranji Trophy?)

"Joseph will join LSG for Rs 3 Crore. The speedster was recently at the forefront during West Indies' Test win at the Gabba. He picked 7 wickets in the 2nd innings to script a historic win in Australia for West Indies. This will be Joseph's first stint in the IPL," IPL stated in an official statement.

During his Test debut, right-armer Joseph made an immediate impact, taking Australia batter Steve Smith's wicket with his first delivery.

Joseph scooped up four Australian wickets on his debut in Adelaide, finishing with fantastic numbers of 5-94. He followed this up with solid scores of 36 and 15 when he batted for his side at No. 11.

The star pacer delivered an even greater effort in the West Indies' victory over Australia in the second Test in Brisbane, bowling 7-68 to help the Caribbean side win their first Test in Australia since 1997. He scored 57 runs at 28.50 in two Tests and grabbed 13 wickets at an impressive 17.30.

