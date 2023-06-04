Watch: Shane Warne's Ball Of The Century To Mike Gatting As Fans Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of Iconic Moment

The 4th of June holds a special place in the hearts of Australian cricket fans as it marked the day when one of their greatest players, Shane Warne, astounded the world with his exceptional bowling skills. It was during a tense Ashes series that a young Warne stepped up to deliver his first ball, forever etching his name in cricket history. Approaching the wicket, Warne released the ball, which gracefully drifted out of his hand, pitched outside the leg stump, and spun sharply to clip the off stump. This mesmerizing display left not only Mike Gatting and the crowd in awe but also umpire Dickie Bird.

Reflecting on this iconic moment, the Australian legend took to Instagram to express how this delivery transformed his life. Warne wrote, "This day changed my life 28 years ago (1993). I was just 23 years old and playing in my first-ever #ashes series, and this was my first ball. Still can't believe it happened. Thanks for missing it Mr Gatting & making this ball become what is now known as the #ballofthecentury hahaha."

Renowned leg-spinners Anil Kumble and Mushtaq Ahmed shared their thoughts on the legendary delivery. Ahmed praised Warne as a remarkable bowler and considered the ball a dream delivery. He remarked, "He was a great bowler, no doubt. When I saw that delivery, it felt amazing because it's a dream ball."

Kumble acknowledged the exceptional nature of the delivery and emphasized its significance within the Ashes series. He stated, "That ball is one which certainly stood out. There have been many similar bowled dismissals since then, but yeah, an important Ashes series, first ball by an Aussie spinner playing in his first game in England." Ahmed further asserted that the delivery was unplayable and unmatched.

"It will always be an unplayable one. There was a delivery Adil Rashid bowled in an ODI to Virat Kohli in England, and Yasir Shah bowled one to Kusal Mendis - these are balls us legspinners dream of. I used to bowl my googly way outside off, making the batsman leave it, and it suddenly comes in between the legs to dismantle the stumps. That can't be matched. Shane's ball will be enjoyable to watch even 60 years later," Ahmed commented.