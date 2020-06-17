Shane Watson turns 39, Chennai Super Kings, ICC wish former Australian all-rounder

Today (June 17) is the 39th birthday of former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson. Watson was often called 'Man for big stages' and rightly so because he always performed well in big matches.

Watson socred hundred in the semi-final and final of 2009 Champions Trophy and was also the Man of the tournament in 2012 T20 World Cup. The right-handed explosive opener was also adjudged Man of the match in 2006 Champions Trophy final. He was the Man of the tournament in IPL 2008 and 2013. Watson also scored a stroke-filled centuryin 2018 IPL final.

Watson represented Australia in all formats of the game and is a key player of Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings.Watson, who is a right-handed batsman and a right-handed fast-medium swing bowler, started his international carrer in 2002 in a One Day International. Watson retired in 2016 as world No. 1 T20I all-rounder.

Watson holds several records in T20Is, ODIs and T20s. According to Forbes, Watson was the highest-paid non-Indian cricketer in the world for five consecutive years, 2011 to 2015.

Top run-scorer in Men's T20 World Cups for Australia

Chennai super Kings wished Watson on his 39th birthday and tweeted," Watto Man. Watto Spirit. Watto Legend. Super Birthday to the one and only Shane Robert Watson!"

Chennai super Kings wished Watson on his 39th birthday and tweeted," Watto Man. Watto Spirit. Watto Legend. Super Birthday to the one and only Shane Robert Watson!"

Watson is also the top run-scorer in Men's T20 World Cups for Australia. Watson also held fastest 150 record for 4 years. He also holds the record for highest ODI score in a run-chase (185 not out).