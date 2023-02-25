Watch: Shardul Thakur Dance On 'Zingaat' With Wife Mitali Parulkar In Haldi Ceremony Ahead Of Wedding

It's wedding season in Team India as cricketers are tying the knot one after the other. After KL Rahul and Axar Patel, it's the turn of Shardul Thakur, known as Team India's 'Lord', to get married to his long-time friend Mitali Parulkar. The wedding ceremony is scheduled for February 27 in Mumbai, with around 200 to 250 guests expected to attend.

Recently, the Haldi ceremony took place where Shardul was seen dancing to the popular Bollywood song "Jhingaat" with his friends and family. Videos and pictures of the ceremony have been shared on social media, with fans gushing over Shardul's handsome look in his traditional kurta and Mitali's beautiful appearance with Mehendi on her hands.

Shardul and Mitali have been friends for a long time and got engaged in November 2021. The engagement ceremony was a grand affair with the couple dancing fiercely, which was captured on camera and shared on social media by their fans. Originally, they were planning to get married after the T20 World Cup in October 2022, but the date had to be postponed for unknown reasons. Finally, they will be tying the knot on February 27, 2023.

Thakur is a well-known Indian fast bowler, who has been an integral part of the Indian cricket team. He made his debut for the Indian cricket team in 2017 and has since become a crucial member of the squad, known for his fiery bowling and impressive performances.

In addition to his cricketing achievements, Shardul is now making headlines for his upcoming wedding. Fans are eagerly awaiting the ceremony and have been following every update on social media. It's expected to be a grand affair, with many of his fellow cricketers and other celebrities in attendance. As the big day approaches, fans are sending their best wishes to the couple for a happy and prosperous life together. Shardul and Mitali's love story is a testament to the fact that true love knows no boundaries and that friendship can sometimes blossom into a beautiful relationship.