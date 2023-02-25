topStoriesenglish2577114
Why Did You Finish Delhi Test In 3 Days?: Fan Asks R Ashwin Ahead of 3rd Test, Here's What India Spinner Said

Indore will host the third Test of the series on March 1, and Ahmedabad will host the fourth and final game from March 9–13.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 07:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

India's cricket team clinched a resounding six-wicket triumph in the second Test of their series against Australia, thereby retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Australian batting lineup was decimated by India's spinners on Day 3 of the match, with the team collapsing to a mere 113 after starting the day on 61/1. Ravindra Jadeja snared seven wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin claimed three, as India chased down the target before tea to establish a 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

Interestingly, the first Test had also concluded within three days, with India registering an innings-and-132-run victory in Nagpur. Ashwin had claimed a five-wicket haul in the second innings of that match, with Australia being dismissed for a paltry 91.

In a YouTube video on his official channel, Ashwin discussed the team's triumph in the second Test and recounted a conversation he had with a fellow passenger on his flight after the game. The off-spinner revealed that the individual had inquired about why the Test had ended "in three days."

“One of the guys who travelled with me on the flight was like, ‘Why did you guys finish the Test match in just three days? I feel bad. I replied, ‘Sir, two things have changed. One is the mentality of the cricketers. They wanna play fast-paced these days. They wanna score runs quickly’,” Ashwin said.

“Cricketers these days don’t wanna take time and then score runs. But just because of that, we should not compare both approaches and judge who is better. We should never compare across generations. Secondly, both of these games shouldn’t have ended in 3 days,” the off-spinner further told the person.

