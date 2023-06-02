Shardul Thakur Or R Ashwin? Daniel Vettori Opens Up On India's Probable Playing XI For WTC Final 2023 Vs Australia

Australia's assistant coach, Daniel Vettori, has expressed uncertainty about Ravichandran Ashwin's participation in the upcoming World Test Championship final between Australia and India, while expecting Ravindra Jadeja to feature in India's playing XI. Vettori mentioned that the team management had extensive discussions regarding India's probable bowling attack. He believes that Jadeja's inclusion is likely due to his batting prowess and success at the No.6 position. However, the question remains about the fourth seamer and the choice between Shardul Thakur and Ashwin.

“We have been debating that," Vettori said. “I think Jadeja will play because of the batting he brings to the table and how successful he has been at that No.6 position. Then the question will be around that fourth seamer and the all-rounder in (Shardul) Thakur and Ashwin, but they are (both) pretty good choices." Vettori, however, feels Ashwin might just lose out on a spot in the playing XI because of team combination despite enjoying a decent record in England.

Vettori acknowledged Ashwin's exceptional skills as a bowler, stating that he would be a first-choice player in most teams. However, he believes that team combination may lead to Ashwin missing out on selection for the playing XI. Despite Ashwin's decent record in England, with 18 wickets at an average of 28.11 from seven matches, he has only played one Test at The Oval.

“Ashwin is an incredible bowler and he will be first choice in most teams, and just with their combinations it may lead to that (him missing selection)," Vettori said. “We expect The Oval to behave how it always behaves. It is a good wicket, but it can offer a lot to the spinners as the game goes on." Vettori also expects Cameron Green to play a big part in the WTC final, especially after his superb showing in the just-concluded IPL. Any cricket is preparation now. He is doing work in the background to make sure his bowling loads are up and he is actually ready for Test cricket," Vettori said of Green.

The assistant coach expects The Oval wicket to behave as it typically does, providing assistance to spinners as the match progresses. Vettori also emphasized the potential impact of Cameron Green in the final, considering his impressive performances in the recently concluded IPL. He highlighted Green's preparation behind the scenes to ensure he is ready for Test cricket, appreciating his involvement in high-intensity cricket.

Vettori mentioned that playing consistent cricket helps players maintain their form and rhythm. He acknowledged that transitioning from a break to competitive cricket could be challenging for those who have had an extended hiatus. However, he expressed confidence in Green's ability to handle the demands of the game, given his extensive cricketing experience. Vettori praised Green's contributions to the team during the series in India and his successful IPL campaign, welcoming his return to the squad.

“We look at it like if you are involved in high-intensity, high-class cricket, we are happy with that as it means you are playing cricket. The hardest thing for guys is coming out of nothing and that might be a challenge for a couple of guys who have had an extended break and how they get up to speed as quickly as possible," he said. “With Cameron I think he has been playing so much cricket, he will be fine. It’s great to have him back. He offers so much to the team and had a great series in India for us and then is coming off the back of a successful IPL."

Overall, Vettori's comments shed light on Australia's expectations and considerations regarding India's bowling attack, specifically regarding the selection of Jadeja and Ashwin. The assistant coach also expressed optimism about Green's involvement in the WTC final, highlighting his preparedness and valuable contributions to the team.