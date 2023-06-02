Ex-PCB Boss Ramiz Raja Full Of Praise For MS Dhoni, Calls IPL 2023 'Greatest Season Ever'

There is no end to the praise pouring in for Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni. After he lifted the record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League title, a few nights ago, congratulatory wishes have not stopped coming across the world. Big praise has come from Pakistan also as former cricketer and Pakistan Cricket Board boss Ramiz Raja said that IPL 2023 was all about 'Dhonimania'. Not to forget, Dhoni has massive fan following across the border in Pakistan and even some current and former cricketers are equally made about the 'Captain Cool'.

'Gavaskar taking Dhoni's autograph one of the biggest IPL 2023 moments'

Speaking over his YouTube channel, Raja said that IPL 2023 will be remembered for celebrating Dhoni and his humility as well as captaincy. "This IPL will be remembered for the color yellow, and for MS Dhoni. His humility, the Dhonimania, his captaincy, his calmness, and his keeping will be remembered for the ages."

Ramiz then added that what will remain the most with the fans is how a legend like Sunil Gavaskaa ran up to Dhoni for an autograph on his shirt. "...But most of all, this IPL will remembered for the moment when a legend like Sunil Gavaskar asked MS Dhoni to sign an autograph on his shirt. There cannot be a bigger complement for MS Dhoni," said the 1992 World Cup winner.

Ramiz hails talented Indian youngsters

Ramiz has also become a huge fan of the upcoming Indian talent which shone bright in the 16th edition of the T20 league. "It (IPL 2023) will be remembered for young batting talent, the likes of Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad. These are stars who'll decorate these grounds for many years to come," Ramiz Raja said on his YouTube channel.

'IPL 2023, greatest season ever'

Ramiz, who is often critical of BCCI, could not stop praising the quality of cricket in IPL 2023. He said that this season had a wow factor, which saw some terrific cricket being played. Ramiz also praised the runners-up Gujarat Titans for their brilliant bowling effort. "The season will also be remembered for the big names that were benched and players from small nations who made a big mark. For the fact that even if you have big names in the coaching staff in the dugout, there's no guarantee of success for the teams. This IPL will be remembered for the fans, for great shot making and for great catching. Jab bowlers wicket lete the toh wo ulte seedhe bhangde nahi daalta the, they rather took their game up in the pressure situations. The tournament will be remembered for Gujarat Titans' bowling and leg spin bowling. This IPL had a wow factor. There has never been a spectacle as big in IPL history," he added.