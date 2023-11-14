Shashi Tharoor Lauds Afghanistan Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz For Distributing Money To Destitute On Ahmedabad Streets In Viral Video, WATCH

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz won Indian hearts even after his side failed to make the semifinal stage of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Gurbaz ended up with 280 runs in 9 matches at an average of 31.11 with 2 fifties.

But after their final match in the World Cup 2023 against South Africa in Ahmedabad, Gurbaz was seen distributing money to destitute on the streets of the city late at night last weekend. The video of Gurbaz quietly giving away money to homeless people on the pavements of Ahmedabad at an unexpected hour—3 am went viral on social media. The footage, recorded by a resident of Ahmedabad, showcased Gurbaz’s dedication to making a positive impact off the field.

Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor applauded Gurbaz for his magnanimous gesture off the field. “Just amazing act of kindness by Afghan batsman Rahmatullah Gurbaz to pavement dwellers in Ahmedabad after his last match. Far greater than any century he might score — and may he score many! Long may his career thrive, along with his heart,” Tharoor said in a social media post on X.

Just amazing act of kindness by Afghan batsman Rahmatullah Gurbaz to pavement dwellers in Ahmedabad after his last match. Far greater than any century he might score - and may he score many! Long may his career thrive, along with his heart_. pic.twitter.com/hgeBubHNzv — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 12, 2023

The video quickly went viral on social media after it was first shared by the Ahmedabad resident, Love Shah. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – Gurbaz’s IPL team – also shared the video in which the Aghan batter can be seen giving money to people sleeping on the pavement, hours before the Afghanistan team returned home after their heartwarming World Cup journey ended on Friday night.

“From working tirelessly to raise money for the victims of the Herat Earthquake in Afghanistan earlier this month, to this act of kindness in a foreign land - you inspire us all. God bless you, jaani,” wrote KKR while sharing the video.

Afghanistan ended up in 6th place in the Points Table after the league stages just behind Babar Azam’s Pakistan with 4 wins and five losses in 9 matches. Apart from these 4 wins, Afghanistan have won just 1 matches previously in the ICC Cricket World Cup.