Watch: Shikhar Dhawan Seeks Divine Inspiration, Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain; Video Goes Viral

In a surprising turn of events, senior Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan was left out of the 15-member provisional Indian squad announced by the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee for the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 in India. While the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul secured their spots, Dhawan's omission left his fans disheartened. This marks the end of Dhawan's decade-long participation in 50-over ICC tournaments, with his last appearance in 2013 Champions Trophy and the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Shikhar Dhawan & Akshay Kumar at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.pic.twitter.com/5vk5CTahAa — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 9, 2023

Shikhar Dhawan's Positive Outlook

Despite the setback, Shikhar Dhawan continues to maintain a positive outlook towards life. A heartwarming video of the Delhi-born cricketer offering prayers at the world-famous Jyotirling temple of Baba Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain went viral on social media. The video not only captured Dhawan's spiritual side but also featured the presence of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, adding an extra layer of intrigue.

Akshay Kumar's Spiritual Birthday Celebration

Bollywood sensation Akshay Kumar celebrated his birthday in a unique and spiritual manner this year by visiting the sacred Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Accompanied by his son Aarav, the duo was seen participating in the Aarti, capturing the essence of devotion. Notably, Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was also present at this spiritually charged event.

Akshay Kumar's Upcoming Project

Besides his spiritual journey, Akshay Kumar's fans can also look forward to his upcoming movie, "Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue," set to release on October 6, 2023. The film is inspired by the real-life heroics of the late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission. Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, the film promises to be a thrilling experience for cinephiles.

The Significance of Mahakaleshwar Temple

The Mahakaleshwar Temple, where this unique convergence of cricket and Bollywood took place, is dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is not only renowned for its architectural beauty but also holds deep spiritual significance. Situated on the banks of the holy river Kshipra, this temple is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas in India, symbolizing a manifestation of Lord Shiva.

Shikhar Dhawan's exclusion from the ODI World Cup 2023 squad may have been disappointing for fans, his spiritual journey to Baba Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain with Akshay Kumar serves as a testament to his resilience and positive outlook. This unique blend of cricket and Bollywood at a sacred site showcases the diverse facets of Indian culture and spirituality, reminding us that there is more to our heroes than their on-field performances.