Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar BLASTS New Zealand for canceling series, reminds them of 'Christchurch attack'

Shoaib Akhtar didn't mince his words and lashed out at the Kiwis on social media, where he also reminded them of the fatal mass shooting at a mosque in Christchruch.

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar (PTI/File Photo)

Speedster Shoaib Akhtar slammed New Zealand for canceling the series at the last moment and blamed the country for killing cricket in Pakistan. The pacer didn't mince his words and lashed out at the Kiwis on social media, where he also reminded them of the fatal mass shooting at a mosque in Christchruch, which took place two years ago.

Bangladesh cricket team were on a tour to New Zealand when the incident took place and subsequently the series was called-off midway. As per reports, the shooting saw 49 people lose their life. 

In a series of tweets, Akhtar listed down several facts targetting the New Zealand cricket board and authorities. Here are the tweets: 

Pakistan's newly-appointed cricket board president Ramiz Raja also expressed similar feelings and lamented the decision taken by the New Zealand cricket board. He also said that he will take the matter up to ICC. 

New Zealand abandoned the tour following a security alert by their government. The side was to play Pakistan this evening in the first of three ODIs in Rawalpindi, before moving to Lahore for a five match T20 series.

However, following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground, it was decided that the Black Caps will not continue with the tour. 

Shoaib Akhtar
