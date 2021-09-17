Shoaib Akhtar BLASTS New Zealand for canceling series, reminds them of 'Christchurch attack'

Speedster Shoaib Akhtar slammed New Zealand for canceling the series at the last moment and blamed the country for killing cricket in Pakistan. The pacer didn't mince his words and lashed out at the Kiwis on social media, where he also reminded them of the fatal mass shooting at a mosque in Christchruch, which took place two years ago.

Bangladesh cricket team were on a tour to New Zealand when the incident took place and subsequently the series was called-off midway. As per reports, the shooting saw 49 people lose their life.

In a series of tweets, Akhtar listed down several facts targetting the New Zealand cricket board and authorities. Here are the tweets:

NZ just killed Pakistan cricket — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 17, 2021

This was just an unverified threat, it could have been discussed. Prime Minister Imran Khan personally spoke to his NZ counterpart and assured but it was still refused. Pakistan has safely hosted South Africa, Bangladesh, West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe & PSL. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 17, 2021

Pakistan's newly-appointed cricket board president Ramiz Raja also expressed similar feelings and lamented the decision taken by the New Zealand cricket board. He also said that he will take the matter up to ICC.

Crazy day it has been! Feel so sorry for the fans and our players. Walking out of the tour by taking a unilateral approach on a security threat is very frustrating. Especially when it’s not shared!! Which world is NZ living in??NZ will hear us at ICC. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) September 17, 2021

New Zealand abandoned the tour following a security alert by their government. The side was to play Pakistan this evening in the first of three ODIs in Rawalpindi, before moving to Lahore for a five match T20 series.

However, following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan, and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground, it was decided that the Black Caps will not continue with the tour.