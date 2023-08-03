trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2644014
Shoaib Malik Sparks Off Divorce Rumour With Sania Mirza Again After Changing Bio On Social Media, Check HERE

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik has changed his bio on his official Instagram account and removed wife Sania Mirza's name. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 12:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Shoaib Malik Sparks Off Divorce Rumour With Sania Mirza Again After Changing Bio On Social Media, Check HERE Shoaib Malik with wife Sania Mirza. (Source: Twitter)

Former Pakistan captain and all-rounder Shoaib Malik has sparked of rumours about his turbulent marriage with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. The rumours about the celebrity couple heading for a split are once again gathering storm as the veteran T20 all-rounder changed the bio on his official Instagram account.

Earlier, the cricketer’s bio read, ‘Husband to a superwoman @mirzasaniar’, which seems to be removed now. Fans on social media are already speculating that Sania and Shoaib may soon part ways.

Check Shoaib Malik’s changed bio on Instagram HERE…


Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza, who retired from professional tennis last year, and Shoaib Malik got married in 2010 and have a son named Izhaan. Divorce rumours started gaining strength after Sania shared some cryptic posts on Instagram talking about separation.

On November 11, Sania Mirza first ignited speculation of their split when she posted a cryptic Instagram story with the line, “Where do broken hearts go? Find Allah.” It has been alleged that the cause of their divorce is Shoaib Malik’s purported extramarital affair with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar.

Amid these rumours last year, the couple even hosted a show ‘The Mirza Malik Show’ for a Pakistani streaming platform, while Shoaib Malik kept insisting there was no such thing and they were just ‘busy in fulfilling their sporting commitments’.

Despite the fans noticing some distance between the two, the cricketer rubbished the rumours multiple times and even posted messages for Sania Mirza on social media in a span of four to five months. Though, Shoaib Malik never receiving a response from Sania also added to the gossip.

Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar was seen in a steamy photoshoot alongside Shoaib Malik back in 2011, which added fuel to new rumours. Some people assumed that Ayesha Omar’s proximity to Shoaib didn’t go down well for his relationship with Sania Mirza.

However, Ayesha dismissed the rumours in an interview stating that she would never be attracted to a married or committed man.

In an interview on Geo Sports earlier this year, Shoaib Malik was asked how to revive India-Pakistan bilateral cricket. Just as he was about to answer, the host interjected, “Should we ask Sania Mirza to help out?”

“Humey saath mey rehna ka time nahi mil raha (We don’t get much time to live together!” Malik said before laughing in the interview.

