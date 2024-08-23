Bangladesh’s prominent cricketer, Shakib Al Hasan, finds himself embroiled in serious legal trouble as one of 156 individuals accused in the murder case of Mohammad Rubel. The incident occurred in Dhaka’s Adabor area during protests organized by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Rubel, who worked as a garment laborer, tragically lost his life on August 7 after being hit by a bullet during a demonstration on August 5.

The case was formally lodged with the Adabor police station on August 22 by Rubel’s father, Rafiqul Islam. Among those accused are 154 local Awami League leaders and activists, Shakib Al Hasan, and the then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. In addition, between 400-500 unidentified individuals are also implicated in the case.

The case statement highlights that Rubel had joined a peaceful protest organized by the Student Movement Against Discrimination, advocating for quota reforms in government jobs. According to the allegations, following directives from Hasina and other accused, a group of unidentified individuals launched an attack on the protesters, resorting to gunfire. Rubel was struck twice in the chest by bullets, leading to severe injuries that ultimately proved fatal.

Shakib, who is currently representing Bangladesh in the ongoing Test series against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, is listed among the 156 accused in the murder case. According to the chargesheet, he is designated as accused number 28 in the FIR registered by Rafiqul Islam. Shakib had previously been elected as a Member of Parliament from the Magura-2 constituency under the Awami League's banner after winning the last general elections.

Since the leaders of the Awami League, including Sheikh Hasina, left the country amid political upheaval, Shakib has not returned to Bangladesh. Currently, Bangladesh is under the governance of an interim administration led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus.

In light of these developments, the newly elected president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board, Faruque Ahmed, recently commented on the situation, expressing concerns about Shakib’s future with the national team. He mentioned that the board would need to assess Shakib’s availability, particularly if he continues to miss preparation camps at home, as had happened before the current Test series against Pakistan.

These allegations have cast a shadow over Shakib’s cricketing career and his role in Bangladesh’s sports and political landscapes, raising questions about his future participation in the national team amidst the ongoing legal and political turmoil.