Sholay 2 Coming Soon: Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni Recreate Legendary Jai-Veeru Pose at Ranchi House, Pics go Viral

The current Indian T20I captain met the former and it made for a lovely picture. Hardik Pandya, India's T20I captain, visited the Ranchi house of MS Dhoni, the former captain and posed for pics. Dhoni took Hardik to his vintage car and bikes room and over there, Hardik spotted a stylish bullet. He did not waste a second and sat on the rider's seat as Dhoni stepped into the side car to recreate the epic Jau-Veeru pose from legendary bollywood film Sholay that starred Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra in leading roles.

Hardik captioned the pic: "Sholay 2 coming soon".

See below the pic of Hardik Pandya with Dhoni as they recreate the iconic Sholay scene:

India are in Ranchi to play the 1st T20I vs New Zealand. The match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi which also has a Pavilion named after Dhoni. All the tickets have already been sold out for the hugely-awaited T20I.

The Hardik Pandya-led India will be aiming to win the series vs Black Caps after they thrashed them 3-0 in the ODI series. Many key stars are missing in this series as well. Since T20 World Cup 2022, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have not featured for India in the T20Is. It seems that at least Rohit and Virat have moved on from playing T20s. But their non-selection may have to do with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 that kickstarts on February 9. The selectors have given Rohit and Virat a break before the hig-pressured four India vs Australia Test matches.

Hardik will be leading a young side that includes the likes of Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan. All eyes will be on Prithvi Shaw too who is making a national comeback after 1.5 years. He will be itching to get a go and perform in India colours.