Should Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Retire From International Cricket? Kapil Dev Say THIS

The cricket world is abuzz with discussions over the future of India’s batting giants, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, after their below-par performances in the recent tour of Australia. With whispers of retirement swirling, legendary former captain Kapil Dev has offered a candid perspective, refusing to indulge in comparisons between eras or to comment on the decision to exclude rising stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant from the national T20I squad.

A Generational Divide

Kapil Dev, a key figure in India’s historic 1983 World Cup win, has always stood by the idea that cricket’s ever-evolving nature makes it futile to compare players across generations. "Please don’t compare," Kapil said firmly at a recent event hosted by the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), where he serves as president. He emphasized that the cricket landscape has changed dramatically since his time, with players now reaching unprecedented heights. "Today, players are scoring 300 runs in a day. It didn’t happen during our time. So don’t compare the two generations," he added.

This perspective echoes throughout the cricketing world, where the pressures of modern-day cricket demand more from players, not just in terms of skill but also consistency and longevity. The current crop of players, including the likes of Kohli and Rohit, face an environment where every failure is scrutinized, and comparisons are made to past icons. Kapil’s point is clear: it’s a different game now, and such comparisons are not only unnecessary but also unfair.

The Case of the Missing Selectors’ Wisdom

One of the more controversial decisions recently was the exclusion of Jaiswal and Pant from the Indian squad for the upcoming T20I series against England. Both players had played a key role in India’s recent tour of Australia, with Jaiswal particularly impressive with a solid 391 runs in the series. Despite their performances, the selectors chose to leave them out, raising questions across cricketing circles.

Kapil, ever the diplomat, refused to criticize the selectors. "How can I comment on the judgment of others?" he asked, before adding, "The selectors must have thought about it thoroughly before making their decision." While some may see this as a non-committal stance, it highlights Kapil’s deep respect for the collective wisdom of the selection panel and his reluctance to undermine their decisions.

As a player who contributed significantly in both batting and bowling during his career, including becoming the first Indian to take 400 Test wickets during the 1991-92 series in Australia, Kapil understands the complexities of cricketing decisions. His approach is one of measured judgment, valuing the process and perspective of those in charge.

Rohit and Kohli: The Retirement Dilemma

The talks of retirement surrounding Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been gaining traction following their inconsistent performances in Australia. Kohli, once the talisman of Indian cricket, and Rohit, a stalwart at the top of the order, have been at the center of speculation over whether they should step away from the game or continue until they feel they’ve given it their all.

Kapil, however, has a straightforward view on this. "They are very big players. Let's hope when they think it's the right time to play, when they think it's not, they will call it off," he said, suggesting that the decision should ultimately be in the hands of the players themselves. After all, it is their careers, and only they can decide when to hang up their boots.

This sentiment reflects Kapil’s pragmatic approach to cricket: players are the best judges of their own form and fitness, and their legacy is best preserved when they make their own decisions about when to retire.

The Bumrah Captaincy Debate

Jasprit Bumrah, who stepped in as captain during the fifth Border-Gavaskar Test in Sydney, has also sparked discussions about his potential long-term future as leader of the Indian cricket team. Kapil, who himself captained India during some of its most memorable moments, offered a simple piece of advice: “If he has been given the opportunity (to lead the side), then give him some time also.”

This measured approach, advocating patience for Bumrah’s leadership journey, suggests that the Indian team should allow Bumrah the space and time to prove himself as a captain, much like the legendary players before him had the chance to do.