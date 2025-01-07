Should Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retire From Test Cricket? Sunil Gavaskar Says THIS

Sunil Gavaskar has given his verdict on the future of veteran batters Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in Test cricket after India's humiliating series loss against Australia. Gavaskar spoke after India went down 3-1 in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy as they lost the fifth and fifth Test by six wickets in Sydney.

The 37-year-old Rohit made just 31 runs in three Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy while the 36-year-old Kohli scored 190 runs in five matches at an average of 23.75.

Gavaskar feels that Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Test future is now in the hands of Ajit Agarkar-led national selection committee.

"How long they (Virat and Rohit) continue is really up to the selectors. Now that India has failed to qualify for the WTC (World Test Championship) final, it would be pertinent to reflect on the reasons that (why it) happened," Gavaskar told PTI in an interview.

The 75-year old didn't mince words while pointing out the repeated failures of the team's batters, who failed to cross the 200 mark six out of nine times during the series.

"It is clear that in the last six months, the batting failed and that was the main reason that we lost matches that we should have won," he said.

"So, if changes are required for the new cycle of the WTC which starts in mid-June in England, then hopefully the selectors will take into account who would still be there for the final in 2027 and choose accordingly," added.

Notably, the culture of putting stars at a pedestal has been an oft-stated problem in Indian cricket. But Gavaskar said it is not very difficult to stay grounded even with that if one is capable of taking an honest look at performances.

"We see our faces in the mirror every day and since we do that to us, we don't notice the changes that have come over the years. Only when we see photos or videos of earlier days do we notice the changes," he explained.

"It is then that we look to make the changes needed to look at our best. To do that, however, we need to take a long honest look at ourselves again," he said.

The former India captain said there are some good performers coming up in the domestic circuit and the onus is now on the selectors to give them a fair chance.

"Unless they are given a chance, how will we know if those doing well in the Ranji Trophy will do well at the international level? Here's where good selections come in," he said.

Gavaskar also lauded the selection committee for unearthing a talent like Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was one of India's three centurions in the just-concluded tour. On the bowling front, he said that India has enough talent that needs to be given the requisite opportunities to ensure that a generational star like Jasprit Bumrah is not overburdened.

"Compliments to Ajit Agarkar and his team for seeing the potential in Nitish Kumar Reddy and picking him for the Test squad too," he said.

"India has got loads of promising pacers who are waiting for an opportunity. Yes, Bumrah should not be overburdened and if others step up then we can have an attack that can win matches in any conditions," he added.