Shreyas Iyer And Mother Purchase Just 525 Sq Ft Apartment in Worli For Whooping ₹2.90 Crore

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer, known for his stellar performances both in domestic and international cricket, has made headlines yet again, but this time off the field. The Mumbai-based cricketer, along with his mother Rohini Iyer, recently purchased a 525 sq ft apartment in the heart of Worli, Mumbai, for a whopping ₹2.90 crore. The transaction, which was registered on September 19, 2024, has sparked significant interest, as the details were revealed through property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.

The purchase adds to Iyer's already impressive real estate portfolio, which includes a luxurious apartment in Lodha World Towers, one of Mumbai's tallest skyscrapers. While the size of the new acquisition might seem modest in comparison to his previous purchases, the location in Worli—one of the city's most prestigious neighborhoods—makes it a coveted asset.

A Prime Location: Worli's Growing Prestige

Worli, long regarded as a prime real estate hub in Mumbai, has attracted numerous celebrities, entrepreneurs, and sports stars over the years. Located on the 2nd floor of Triveni Industrial CHSL, Shreyas Iyer’s new apartment benefits from excellent connectivity and proximity to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, making it a hotspot for luxury living.

This latest acquisition at ₹55,238 per square foot speaks volumes about the soaring property prices in the region. Worli's real estate market has long been synonymous with premium residences, and Iyer's decision to invest in a relatively compact yet high-value property aligns with the growing trend of modern luxury apartments in Mumbai.

The Journey to Cricket Stardom

Shreyas Iyer’s rise to fame is nothing short of remarkable. From his early days in Mumbai’s bustling cricketing circuit to captaining Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Iyer has become a household name. Despite his recent struggles in red-ball cricket, including a slump in form that kept him out of the Test squad, Iyer’s determination to bounce back remains strong.

The upcoming Irani Cup, where he will represent Mumbai, is a critical opportunity for the middle-order batsman to reclaim his place in the Indian cricket team. With Ajinkya Rahane leading the side, Iyer and Prithvi Shaw will be looking to make a statement in domestic cricket, proving their mettle ahead of the international fixtures.

A Humble Purchase Amid Lavish Deals

While many sports stars opt for sprawling penthouses and massive estates, Iyer’s 525 sq ft apartment stands out for its relatively smaller size, but it certainly doesn't lack in value. This is not his first foray into high-end real estate. Back in 2020, Iyer made headlines when he bought a luxurious 2,380 sq ft apartment in Lodha World Towers, featuring three car parks and panoramic views of the city. Purchased at ₹49,817 per square foot, that property epitomized the grandeur expected of a sports star of Iyer’s stature.

In contrast, the new apartment, though much smaller in size, is located in a burgeoning area that continues to attract investments from celebrities and business magnates alike. The stamp duty for the transaction came in at ₹17.40 lakh, with additional registration charges of ₹30,000.

The Bigger Picture: Cricketers and Real Estate

Shreyas Iyer's new apartment underscores a broader trend in Indian cricket, where top players often diversify their investments into real estate. The likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma have made similar forays, acquiring luxurious properties in various parts of India, particularly Mumbai.

For Iyer, this purchase could signal both a sound financial move and a personal statement—a return to his roots in Mumbai, where his cricketing journey began. With his form under scrutiny, this period also presents an opportunity for him to focus on his game while securing a future beyond the cricket field.