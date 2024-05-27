Shreyas Iyer Channels Lionel Messi In KKR’s IPL 2024 Celebration, Video Goes Viral - Watch

In a thrilling display of dominance, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title with an emphatic eight-wicket victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. This long-awaited triumph brought joy to KKR fans who had endured a decade-long title drought. Yet, it wasn’t just the clinical performance on the field that stole the show; it was captain Shreyas Iyer’s celebration that became the highlight of the night, drawing parallels to Lionel Messi's iconic FIFA World Cup celebration.

Also Read: KKR IPL Win: Lots Of Kolaveri Di Over Gautam Gambhir, But This Man Might Have Played A Bigger Role



The Game: KKR’s Dominance from Start to Finish



Sent in to bowl first by SRH captain Pat Cummins, KKR’s bowlers set the tone for the match. Mitchell Starc and Vaibhav Arora delivered early blows, dismantling SRH’s top order. Harshit Rana and Andre Russell continued the onslaught, leaving SRH reeling at 113 all out, the lowest total ever recorded in an IPL final.



KKR’s batting response was swift and decisive. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Venkatesh Iyer unleashed a flurry of boundaries, with Venkatesh’s explosive innings propelling KKR to an unprecedented 72 runs in the powerplay. The chase was wrapped up with 57 balls to spare, marking one of the most dominant performances in IPL final history.



Shreyas Iyer’s Iconic Celebration



As the final wicket fell, sealing KKR’s victory, all eyes turned to captain Shreyas Iyer. After collecting the trophy from BCCI president Roger Binny and board secretary Jay Shah, Iyer recreated Lionel Messi’s memorable World Cup celebration from 2022. He approached his teammates with deliberate, measured steps, holding the trophy aloft, mirroring Messi’s slow, triumphant walk towards his team after Argentina’s World Cup win.



This gesture resonated deeply with fans, who immediately drew comparisons between the two sporting icons. Social media buzzed with excitement as fans celebrated not just the victory but the symbolic homage to Messi, highlighting the global nature of sports celebrations.



A Season to Remember



Shreyas Iyer’s leadership was pivotal throughout KKR’s campaign. Labelled the ‘invincibles,’ KKR embarked on a six-match winning streak from April 29, culminating in this historic victory. They finished the league stage as table toppers with nine wins out of 14 games, demonstrating consistent excellence.



"I am running out of words right now. We have been tremendous from game one," Iyer said in the post-match presentation. "All we demanded from ourselves was to back each other, whatever the situation. The game could have gone either way, but our unity and determination made the difference."



Standout Performances and Tactical Mastery



The final showcased KKR’s depth and versatility. Starc’s and Arora’s new ball spells were instrumental in breaking SRH’s back, while Russell’s middle-over breakthroughs ensured there was no recovery for the Orange Army. On the batting front, Venkatesh Iyer’s blistering 24-ball fifty epitomized KKR’s aggressive approach, leaving no room for SRH to mount a comeback.



KKR’s triumph was not just a result of individual brilliance but a collective effort orchestrated by coach Chandrakant Pandit, mentor Gautam Gambhir, and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. Their strategic acumen and ability to get the best out of their players were evident throughout the season.