Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan and other Delhi Capitals players reach Dubai ahead of IPL 2020

Skipper Shreyas Iyer, star opener Shikhar Dhawan and other players of Delhi Capitals have arrived in Dubai to begin their preparation ahead of 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, which is slated to take place from September 19 to November 10.

The Delhi-based franchise took to its official Twitter handles and posted two pictures of the team--one just before the team's taking off for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the other upon their arrival.

"Moments before the DC boys took off for UAE Excitement levels Through the (airplane) roof. #Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli," the Delhi Capitals wrote along with the picture in which players could be seen taking a selfie from the flight.

In the second picture, the entire team of the Delhi Capitals pose for the camera from outside the Dubai Airport.

"Touchdown Rightwards arrow Dubai Airplane arriving.If you listen to this photograph carefully, you'll hear #RoarMacha playing in the background #Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli," the franchise wrote.

Touchdown Dubai If you listen to this photograph carefully, you'll hear #RoarMacha playing in the background #Dream11IPL #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/ECvpbYWEbY — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from ) (@DelhiCapitals) August 23, 2020IPL

Earlier this week, the players of Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians and Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals reached the UAE ahead of the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament.

The Delhi Capitals are one of the three teams--the other being RCB and Kings XI Punjab--who are yet to capture a title at the IPL.

In December 2019, the franchise bought eight new players at the 2020 IPL Player's Auction and spent Rs 18.85 crore in total, with the most expensive cricketer being West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer for Rs 7.75 crore.

The full Delhi Capitals squad is as follows:

Retained: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Traded in: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane

New Players: Jason Roy (Rs 1.50 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 7.75 crore), Alex Carey (Rs 2.40 crore), Marcus Stoinis (Rs 4.80 crore), Mohit Sharma (Rs 50 lakh), Tarun Deshpande (Rs 20 lakh), Lalit Yadav (Rs 20 lakh)