Shubman Gill Breaks THIS Virat Kohli Record After Maiden T20I ton vs NZ in 3rd T20I, Check all Milestones Here

India's Shubman Gill reached new heights on Wednesday, February 1, when he cracked the T20I code finally in the third and last T20I vs New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India were quite upset with the pitch at Lucknow and the Ahmedabad surface made up for it by being a placid track to bat on. India won the toss and Hardik Pandya opted to bat. Ishan Kishan continued to have a horrid series but Gill, at the other end, was middling every ball. He took his time but did not take too long to start collecting the boundaries in sixes and fours.

Wickets continued to fall at the other end but Gill continued being awesome with his strokeplay. At the end of the 20 overs, he finished with 126 off 63 balls that included 12 fours and 7 sixes respectively, slamming his first T20I ton in the process. The occasion was inadvertently marked by presence of the great Sachin Tendulkar who was present in the ground to felicitate the India U19 Women Cricketers who won the T20 World Cup recently.

Stat Alert _- Shubman Gill now has the highest individual score by an Indian in T20Is __#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/8cNZdcPIpF — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2023

Gill broke many records, but the biggest of them was breaking Virat Kohli's record of highest individual score for India in the format. Kohli had achieved the feat in Asia Cup 2022 vs Afghanistan when he smashed 122 not out, breaking the drought of international tons. Gill, with 126 not out, now has the best score by an Indian in the T20Is. Others are Rohit Sharma (118 vs SL in 2017), Suryakumar Yadav (117 vs England in 2022) respectively.

Gill also has hundreds in all 3 formats of the match now. He is only the fifth Indian to do so. Others are Suresh Raina, Rohit, KL Rahul, Kohli.

The 23-year-old batter's highest score in ODIs (208) and T20Is (123*) have come against New Zealand.

India had posted 234 for 4 in 20 overs. Chasing 235 to win, New Zealand got bowled out for just 66 in just 12.1 overs with Hardik picking 4 wickets while Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik and Shivam Mavi finishing with 2 wickets each. India beat NZ by 168 runs which is the biggest margin of win in a T20I between two Full Member teams. 66 made by NZ is also their third-lowest total in T20Is while it is their worst total vs India.