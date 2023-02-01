IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Shubman Gill Slams Maiden T20I ton with Sachin Tendulkar Present in Ground, Twitter Reacts

Star Indian batter Shubman Gill is in the form of his life and on Wednesday, February 1, he brought up his best T20I knock as well. This was the format Gill was looking to crack at international level for some time now. He got backing of his captain and despite two back-to-back failures in T20I series vs New Zealand, Hardik Pandya backed him and Gill delivered today with a knock of 126 off just 63 balls in the third T20I vs Black Caps at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This is his first T20I ton and Gill has now become the fifth Indian batter with centuries in all formats of the game. The other four are Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli.

Not to forget, Sachin Tendulkar was present at the stadium too and witnessed Gill's brilliant knock. Sachin was invited by BCCI to felicitate the Indian U19 stars who recently won the ICC U19 T20 World Cup in South Africa.

Twitter was in awe of Gill and some of the reactions were too good. Check them here:

Shubman Gill. Woww. Effortless hitting that. He just oozes class. All over. Just a treat to the eye. Smash that ton, prince! #INDvsNZ #ShubmanGill February 1, 2023

Shubhman gill would be the new brand ambassador of cricket after the king @imVkohli . #ShubmanGill #INDvsNZ ..

what a player! Hats off — Mann (@Irealmann) February 1, 2023

Bcci should bring Sachin Tendulkar in every match in which gill is playing _ — Kritika _ (@kohliessential) February 1, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar to felicitate Shubman Gill between innings?#IndvsNZ February 1, 2023

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bat first on a placid surface at Ahmedabad. Gill started off shakily, took his time to settle in. But it did not take him too long to get going. Rahul Tripathi (44) and Suryakumar Yadav (24) played quick knocks and it helped Gill to launch an attack too. He started middling really well and began to grow into confidence. The inexperience of the New Zealand pace attack was also telling as they kept giving him loose balls to open arms. Even the big boundaries at the stadium were not big enough for Gill when he came on song.

India gave New Zealand target of 235 runs. Hardik Pandya was the second-best scorer for India with 30 off 17 balls. Deepak Hooda scored 2 and went unbeaten.