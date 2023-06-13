Shubman Gill Congratulates Manchester City On Winning Treble, Shares Pics With Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne

Team India's young cricketer, Shubman Gill met Manchester City players Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne as they were celebrating the 'Treble' win (UEFA Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup) in England. The 23-year-old was in London for India's World Test Championship Final (WTC) against Australia which his side lost by 209 runs recently.

Gill posed with the two champion footballers in a cream-colored furry sweatshirt while the other two stars were wearing Man City's merchandise with a medal on their chest.

Checkout the post here:

"@mancity congratulations on the Treble." Gill congratulated the Pep Guardiola side.

Recently, Gill was spotted watching the FA Cup final with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in London. City defeated arch-rivals Manchester United in the final 2-1 earlier this month before their Champions League win against Inter Milan on Sunday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has come down hard on Team India opener Shubman Gill for criticizing umpire Richard Kettleborough decision to give him out in the second innings after a disputed catch by Cameron Green in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final. Apart from Gill, both India and Australia cricket teams have also been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in the WTC Final at the Oval in London.

“India's Shubman Gill will also face a sanction for appearing to criticise the decision to give him out on the fourth day of the Test, breaching article 2.7 which relates to public criticism or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an international match. The young opener has been fined 15 percent of his match fee,” an ICC statement read.

“Television umpire Richard Kettleborough adjudged that a catch by Cameron Green to remove Gill had been taken cleanly. Gill took to social media later in the day to make a post that appeared to question the decision,” the statement added.