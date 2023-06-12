Shubman Gill Fined 115 Per Cent By ICC And Faces Sanction For Criticising Umpire’s Decision, India And Australia In Dock For Slow Over-Rate

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has come down hard on Team India opener Shubman Gill for criticizing umpire Richard Kettleborough decision to give him out in the second innings after a disputed catch by Cameron Green in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final. Apart from Gill, both India and Australia cricket teams have also been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in the WTC Final at the Oval in London.

Gill will also face a sanction from the ICC for breaching ‘article 2.7 which relates to public criticism or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an international match’.

“India's Shubman Gill will also face a sanction for appearing to criticise the decision to give him out on the fourth day of the Test, breaching article 2.7 which relates to public criticism or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an international match. The young opener has been fined 15 percent of his match fee,” an ICC statement read.

“Television umpire Richard Kettleborough adjudged that a catch by Cameron Green to remove Gill had been taken cleanly. Gill took to social media later in the day to make a post that appeared to question the decision,” the statement added.

Australia and India have been hit with big fines for slow over rates during the ICC World Test Championship Final at The Oval. India slipped to defeat on day five of the WTC Final, losing by 209 runs to an inspired Australia in south London.

“And it was confirmed shortly after the conclusion of the match on Sunday’s final day that India will lose all of their match fees for their slow over rate, with Australia also docked 80 percent of their match fees,” the ICC release said.

“Gill was found to have breached Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an international match'. In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Gill’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period,” the release added.

India have been fined 100 per cent of their match fee and Australia 80 per cent of their match fee for maintaining slow over-rates in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 Final at The Oval. Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after India were ruled to be five overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration while Australia were found to be four overs short.

Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer has lambasted Shubman Gill for posting a controversial tweet about his dismissal. “One of the challenges now of a modern-day cricketer is there’s so much social media,” former Australian coach Justin Langer said on Channel 7. “The Gill tweet I think is a bit irresponsible, shows some inexperience. This is the world we live in with social media.”

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting said Gill’s tweet is a direct attack on the umpires and he could be facing fine or even a suspension for his social media post. “Something is definitely going to come of that. There will be some sort of fine, or maybe even a suspension,” Ponting said.

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned. Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player.

Demerit Points to remain on a Player or Player Support Personnel’s disciplinary record for a period of twenty-four (24) months from their imposition following which they will be expunged