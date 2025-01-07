'Shubman Gill Is Overrated': Ex-Chief Selector Urges India To Consider Ruturaj Gaikwad And Sai Sudharsan For Test Spots

India’s 1983 World Cup-winning cricketer Kris Srikkanth has delivered sharp criticism of Shubman Gill following his lackluster performance in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Labeling the young opener as a "highly overrated cricketer," Srikkanth questioned the Indian team management and selectors for their continued faith in Gill despite his prolonged struggles in overseas conditions.

Gill, who announced his arrival on the Test stage with an impressive debut series in Australia during the 2020/21 season, has seen his form deteriorate significantly in non-Asian conditions. Since his debut, he has managed an average of only 17.64 across 18 innings outside Asia, failing to score beyond 40 even once. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 further highlighted his woes, with Gill recording scores of 13, 20, 1, 28, and 31—a total of 93 runs in five innings, with his highest score being 31 in the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval.

Selection Policies Under Scrutiny

Srikkanth also took aim at the selection committee for persistently backing Gill despite his lean patch. He contrasted this with the treatment of Suryakumar Yadav, who was dropped from the Test squad after a single appearance in Nagpur against Australia and has since been categorized as a white-ball specialist. Srikkanth expressed surprise at the reluctance to give Suryakumar an extended run in Tests, particularly when Gill continues to receive ample opportunities.

“When Gill is getting this much of a long rope, some people might wonder whether even players like Suryakumar Yadav could have been given a longer rope in Tests. Suryakumar didn’t have a very good start in Tests but he has the technique and ability. But the selectors and management have now boxed him into a white-ball specialist. So that means you have to look at fresh talent,” Srikkanth remarked.

Call for Fresh Faces: Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sai Sudharsan

The former selector urged the team management to consider alternative options such as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sai Sudharsan. Both players, he believes, have showcased the potential to excel at the highest level. Gaikwad has been consistently performing in first-class cricket, while Sudharsan has impressed on India ‘A’ tours.

“Ruturaj Gaikwad, for example, has been doing wonderfully in first-class cricket. But they’ve not bothered to pick him. Meanwhile, someone like Sai Sudharsan has been lighting it up in ‘A’ tours. You have to promote these kinds of talents. Instead, they are running around in circles by picking Gill,” Srikkanth stated.

Overseas Challenges and Comparisons

Highlighting the challenges of performing in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries, Srikkanth noted that consistency in tough overseas conditions is the ultimate test for any cricketer. “Gill is right now surviving because he gets ten chances and scores on the tenth chance after nine failures. And because of that, he is getting another ten chances to succeed. Anyone and everyone can amass runs on Indian wickets. The challenge is scoring away from home in SENA countries, and that’s where players like KL Rahul pass the test,” he concluded.

With mounting criticism from stalwarts like Kris Srikkanth and underwhelming statistics abroad, Shubman Gill’s place in the Indian Test team is under the scanner. As the Indian team looks ahead to future challenges, including overseas tours, the management may need to reassess its strategies and explore emerging talents to bolster the squad’s batting lineup.