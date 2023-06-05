Shubman Gill Vs Virat Kohli Vs Sachin Tendulkar: Is Shubman Gill The Next Batting Maestro India Needs? Mohammad Kaif Says...

The emergence of young talent Shubman Gill has instilled a great deal of optimism among Indian fans. He is poised to inherit the legacy left by Virat Kohli and establish his dominance across all formats in the years to come. Consequently, the debate surrounding Gill’s potential has resurfaced, inviting comparisons between Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and Gill's ability to meet their lofty standards.

The young batter has been in sensational form in recent months. He has already smashed five international centuries, including a maiden ton in T20Is and a record-breaking double hundred in ODIs. Adding to his accolades, Gill scored three centuries in the recently concluded IPL. As the cricketing world joins the ongoing debate surrounding Gill's potential, an Indian cricket great drew a comparison between Gill and Tendulkar, while also highlighting Kohli's struggles during the 2014 England tour.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Mohammad Kaif said Gill’s batting style more closely resembles Tendulkar's rather than Kohli's. “I feel Gill’s technique is similar to Tendulkar. It is very difficult to get him out at this point of time. There seems to be no weakness in his game. Virat and Sachin both are legends. I have played with both, but Kohli has his weaknesses," Kaif said.

At present, the 23-year-old Gill is in London, diligently preparing for the most significant match of his career thus far—the WTC final against Australia. This highly anticipated showdown follows his remarkable centuries in the Border-Gavaskar series in March and his maiden Test century in November against Bangladesh.

Gill's performance in the WTC final will be pivotal as he partners with Rohit Sharma to establish a solid foundation for the Indian team. Opening the innings, Gill faces the daunting challenge of combating the formidable Australian pace bowling battery.