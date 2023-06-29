topStoriesenglish2628689
Shubman Gill's Sister Shahneel Likes Sara Tendulkar's Latest Pics On Instagram; Check Photos

Shubman Gill's sister liked a post of Sara Tendulkar on Instagram.

Last Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 09:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau

India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar shared pictures from her vacation of Masai Mara, Kenya. After just 3 hours of posting, Sara got over 4 lakhs likes on the post with thousands of comments as well. Sara has nearly 4 million followers on Instagram and this popularity is growing rather faster. A couple of months back she was sitting with 2.5 million followers.

Interestingly, Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel Gill also liked Sara Tendulkar's latest post on Instagram. Shubman and Sara were once rumoured to be dating each other but no one confirmed whether the reports were true or not. (Shubman Gill Enjoys Holiday In Paris After WTC Final, See Pic Here)

Checkout the post here:

When their rumoured relationship became headlines, they stopped following each other over Instagram. In fact, Sara has made no statement on their alleged affair. At the same time, Shubman in a free-wheeling chat with actress Sonam Bajwa opened up on the 'Sara' topic.

Shubman was also seen with Sara Ali Khan a couple of months back. Recently, Ishan Kishan is a close friend of Gill, liked a photo that Sara posted. During that time, Ishan and Shubman were travelling together.

Ahead of the India tour of West Indies, Gilll posted a picture from Paris after he visited Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) home stadium Parc des Princes.

