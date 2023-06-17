Shubman Gill Enjoys Holiday In Paris After WTC Final, See Pic Here

After enjoying fine success in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL0 and international cricket, Shubman Gill is enjoying a holiday in Paris after India's loss against Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Ahead of the India tour of West Indies, Gilll was posted a picture from Paris after he visited Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) home stadium Parc des Princes.

Checkout the post here:

The young India opener found himself in trouble after the International Cricket Council (ICC) came down hard on him for criticizing umpire Richard Kettleborough's decision to give him out in the second innings after a disputed catch by Cameron Green in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final. Apart from Gill, both India and Australia cricket teams have also been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in the WTC Final at the Oval in London. (Sara Tendulkar Drops FRESH Photos On Insta, Shubman Gill's Best Friend Ishan Kishan Reacts)

Sara Tendulkar Enjoys Holiday In Kenya

Sara Tendulkar is quite a popular figure on Instagram. She has nearly reached to 4 million followers on Instagram and this popularity is growing faster. A couple of months back she was sitting with 2.5 million followers. Post IPL 2023, the number has grown very quickly. Her massive fandom makes her an Instagram Influencer and Sara could be seen promoting different beauty brands on her social media as well.

When their rumoured relationship became headlines, Gill and Sara stopped following each other over Instagram. However, both of them, so far, have neither denied or accepted the relationship. In fact, Sara has made no statement on their alleged affair. At the same time, Shubman in a free-wheeling chat with actress Sonam Bajwa opened up on the 'Sara' topic, saying that she is dating a Sara but he did not reveal which one.

The pics that Sara has posted are from the Kenyan holiday. She has mentioned 'Ishara Kenya' in the location section of the photo on Instagram. After travelling all through Europe, Sara has gone on a Jungle Safari in Kenya.