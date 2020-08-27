Side strain rules England opener Jason Roy out of Pakistan T20Is

In what may come as a setback for England, opening batsman Jason Roy has been ruled out of the national side's upcoming three-match Twenty20I series against Pakistan due to side strain.

The 30-year-old picked up the injury during the team's preparation at Emirates Old Trafford this week and a scan on Wednesday revealed that he has sustained a left side strain.

"England's Jason Roy has been ruled out of the Vitality IT20s against Pakistan after sustaining a left side strain," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in an official statement.

Roy will continue to remain with the natioanl set-up and now begin his rehabilitation programme as he looks to recover in time for the three-match T20I series and as many One-Day Internationals (ODIs), beginning September 4 at Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and England will play a three-match series in the shortest format of the game from Friday at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

Earlier, England clinched the three-match Test series against Pakistan 1-0 after the second and third match between the two sides ended in a draw due to rain. The hosts won the opening Test by three wickets aganst the Azhar Ali-led team.

It was England's second Test series win after the game was resumed following COVID-19 halt. The Joe Root-led side won a three-match Test series against West Indies by 2-1 in July.