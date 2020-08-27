हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jason Roy

Side strain rules England opener Jason Roy out of Pakistan T20Is

Pakistan and England will play a three-match series in the shortest format of the game from Friday at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

Side strain rules England opener Jason Roy out of Pakistan T20Is
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

In what may come as a setback for England, opening batsman Jason Roy has been ruled out of the national side's upcoming three-match Twenty20I series against Pakistan due to side strain.

The 30-year-old picked up the injury during the team's preparation at Emirates Old Trafford this week and a scan on Wednesday revealed that he has sustained a left side strain.

"England's Jason Roy has been ruled out of the Vitality IT20s against Pakistan after sustaining a left side strain," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in an official statement.

Roy will continue to remain with the natioanl set-up and now begin his rehabilitation programme as he looks to recover in time for the three-match T20I series and as many One-Day Internationals (ODIs), beginning September 4 at Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and England will play a three-match series in the shortest format of the game from Friday at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

Earlier, England clinched the three-match Test series against Pakistan 1-0 after the second and third match between the two sides ended in a draw due to rain. The hosts won the opening Test by three wickets aganst the Azhar Ali-led team.

It was England's second Test series win after the game was resumed following COVID-19 halt. The Joe Root-led side won a three-match Test series against West Indies by 2-1 in July.

 

 

Tags:
Jason RoyEngland vs PakistanEngland vs AustraliaCricket
Next
Story

Even World War II couldn't affect his batting average: Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to Sir Don Bradman on his birth anniversary
  • 33,10,234Confirmed
  • 60,472Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M44S

Mumbai Police taking Ria Chakraborty's father Indrajit to ED office