Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans TNPL 2023 Match No. 27 Live Streaming & Dream11 Prediction: When And Where To Watch SMP vs IDTT LIVE In India

The upcoming match in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 features the Siechem Madurai Panthers facing off against the Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli.

The Siechem Madurai Panthers have had a mixed performance in the tournament, winning three matches and losing an equal number. Their fate rests in their own hands, as a victory in their final league game against the Tamizhans will secure their place in the playoffs. However, they suffered a significant defeat in their previous match against the Lyca Kovai Kings.



In that game, the Madurai Panthers' bowlers struggled as the Kovai Kings posted a massive total of 208 runs. Despite their best efforts, the Madurai's batsmen kept losing wickets at regular intervals during the chase, resulting in a 44-run loss. To secure a playoff spot, the Panthers will need to deliver their best performance against the Tamizhans on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans are on the verge of elimination from the TNPL 2023. They have managed to win only two out of six games and must win their last match against the Panthers by a significant margin to have any chance of qualifying for the playoffs. They suffered a defeat at the hands of the Salem Spartans on Saturday.

The Tamizhans performed decently with the ball, restricting the Spartans to a total of 155 runs, with Bhuvaneswaran P taking three wickets. However, their batting faltered during the chase, and they finished their innings at 147/9, falling eight runs short of the target. The Tamizhans will be hoping for a comprehensive victory over the Panthers to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Match Details

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, 27th Match Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

7:15 PM

01:45 PM GMT / 07:15 PM LOCAL

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Indian Cement Company Ground is a batting paradise. It offers a fantastic track where the new ball comes onto the bat beautifully, providing an enjoyable experience for the batters. However, it can be a challenging surface for the bowlers, as erring in their line and length often results in them being taken for runs.

Weather Forecast

The weather forecast for Tirunelveli indicates a temperature range of 26 to 31 degrees Celsius. Additionally, there is a 60% chance of rain expected on Tuesday.

Probable XIs

Siechem Madurai Panthers

Suresh Lokeshwar (wk), Hari Nishanth (c), Jagatheesan Kousik, Swapnil Singh, Washington Sundar, S Sri Abisek, Murugan Ashwin, K Deeban Lingesh, P Saravanan, Gurjapneet Singh, Ajay Krishna

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans

S Radhakrishnan, Tushar Raheja (wk), Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Gohulmoorthi S, Rajendran Vivek, NS Chaturved (c), S Ajith Ram, Alliraj Karuppusamy, P Bhuvaneswaran, G Periyaswamy