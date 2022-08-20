SIN vs HK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Singapore vs Hong Kong Asia Cup qualifier match 1 at Oman, 7:30 PM IST, August 20
Singapore vs Hong Kong Dream11 Team Prediction Singapore vs Hong Kong T20I Asia Cup 2022 qualifier match no. 1- Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SIN vs HK, Singapore Dream11 Team Player List, Hong Kong Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips
Trending Photos
Singapore will face Hong Kong in match no.1 of the Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers on Saturday (August 20) at the Al Ameerat Stadium. Hong Kong is an experienced side of the tournament as they took part in the last edition in UAE (2018) and are one of the favorites to qualify for the Asia Cup 2022. (Singapore vs Hong Kong Livestreaming details HERE)
On the other hand, Singapore have been disappointing in their last six matches of the shortest format losing all six of them. Moreover, they have faced defeat from UAE and Hong Kong in their last clashes. Kuwait are in great form at the moment and have won all their last four matches of T20I cricket
Match Details
Singapore vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 qualifier match no. 1
Venue: Al Ameerat Cricket Ground, Oman
Date & Time: August 20 at 7:30 PM IST
Live Streaming and TV details: Fancode website and app
SIN vs HK Asia Cup qualifier Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Zahid Ali
Batters: Kinchit Shah(vc), Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Rohan Rangarajan
All-rounders: Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza(c), Haroon Arshad
Bowlers: Amjad Mahbooob, Janak Prakash, Vinod Baskaran
Captain: Yasim Murtaza
Vice-captain: Kinchit Shah
SIN vs HK Asia Cup 2022 qualifier match no.1 T20I Predicted 11
Singapore: Manpreet Singh (wk), Rezza Gaznavi, Surendran Chandramohan, Arjun Mutreja, Navin Param, Aryaman Uchil, Janak Prakash, Akshay Roopak Puri, Amjad Mahboob (C), Neil Karnik, Anantha Krishna
Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Kinchit Shah, Babar Hayat, Shahid Wasif, Aizaz Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Aftab Hussain, Scott McKechnie (wk), Adit Gorawara
Live Tv
More Stories