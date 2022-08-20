NewsCricket
SINGAPORE VS HONG KONG 2022

SIN vs HK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Singapore vs Hong Kong Asia Cup qualifier match 1 at Oman, 7:30 PM IST, August 20

Singapore vs Hong Kong Dream11 Team Prediction Singapore vs Hong Kong T20I Asia Cup 2022 qualifier match no. 1- Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SIN vs HK, Singapore Dream11 Team Player List, Hong Kong Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 05:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

SIN vs HK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Singapore vs Hong Kong Asia Cup qualifier match 1 at Oman, 7:30 PM IST, August 20

Singapore will face Hong Kong in match no.1 of the Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers on Saturday (August 20) at the Al Ameerat Stadium. Hong Kong is an experienced side of the tournament as they took part in the last edition in UAE (2018) and are one of the favorites to qualify for the Asia Cup 2022. (Singapore vs Hong Kong Livestreaming details HERE)

On the other hand, Singapore have been disappointing in their last six matches of the shortest format losing all six of them. Moreover, they have faced defeat from UAE and Hong Kong in their last clashes. Kuwait are in great form at the moment and have won all their last four matches of T20I cricket

Match Details

Singapore vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 qualifier match no. 1

Venue: Al Ameerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Date & Time: August 20 at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Fancode website and app

SIN vs HK Asia Cup qualifier Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Zahid Ali

Batters: Kinchit Shah(vc), Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Rohan Rangarajan

All-rounders: Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza(c), Haroon Arshad

Bowlers: Amjad Mahbooob, Janak Prakash, Vinod Baskaran

Captain: Yasim Murtaza

Vice-captain: Kinchit Shah

SIN vs HK Asia Cup 2022 qualifier match no.1 T20I Predicted 11

Singapore: Manpreet Singh (wk), Rezza Gaznavi, Surendran Chandramohan, Arjun Mutreja, Navin Param, Aryaman Uchil, Janak Prakash, Akshay Roopak Puri, Amjad Mahboob (C), Neil Karnik, Anantha Krishna

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Kinchit Shah, Babar Hayat, Shahid Wasif, Aizaz Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Aftab Hussain, Scott McKechnie (wk), Adit Gorawara

Live Tv

Singapore vs Hong Kong 2022SIN vs HKHK vs SIN Asia Cup 2022 QualifierSIN vs HK Dream11Dream11Fantasy Cricket TipsKinchit ShahYasim MurtazaZahid AliHong Kong cricket teamSIN Dream11HK Dream11HK Predicted 11SIN Predicted

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over Sanna Marin's party?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: AAP's 'addiction of power' on new liquor policy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Doctors' hearts swing On Dolo?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?