Singapore will face Hong Kong in match no.1 of the Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers on Saturday (August 20) at the Al Ameerat Stadium. Hong Kong is an experienced side of the tournament as they took part in the last edition in UAE (2018) and are one of the favorites to qualify for the Asia Cup 2022. (Singapore vs Hong Kong Livestreaming details HERE)

On the other hand, Singapore have been disappointing in their last six matches of the shortest format losing all six of them. Moreover, they have faced defeat from UAE and Hong Kong in their last clashes. Kuwait are in great form at the moment and have won all their last four matches of T20I cricket

Match Details

Singapore vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2022 qualifier match no. 1

Venue: Al Ameerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Date & Time: August 20 at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Fancode website and app

SIN vs HK Asia Cup qualifier Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Zahid Ali

Batters: Kinchit Shah(vc), Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Rohan Rangarajan

All-rounders: Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza(c), Haroon Arshad

Bowlers: Amjad Mahbooob, Janak Prakash, Vinod Baskaran

Captain: Yasim Murtaza

Vice-captain: Kinchit Shah

SIN vs HK Asia Cup 2022 qualifier match no.1 T20I Predicted 11

Singapore: Manpreet Singh (wk), Rezza Gaznavi, Surendran Chandramohan, Arjun Mutreja, Navin Param, Aryaman Uchil, Janak Prakash, Akshay Roopak Puri, Amjad Mahboob (C), Neil Karnik, Anantha Krishna

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Kinchit Shah, Babar Hayat, Shahid Wasif, Aizaz Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Aftab Hussain, Scott McKechnie (wk), Adit Gorawara