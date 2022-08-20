NewsCricket
Singapore vs Hong Kong Livestreaming details: When and where to watch Asia Cup 2022 qualifier SIN vs HK?

Singapore and Hong Kong will lock horns in the first match of the Asia Cup 2022 qualifiers on Saturday (August 20) at the Al Ameerat Stadium. Hong Kong is an experienced side of the tournament as they took part in the last edition in UAE (2018) and are one of the favorites to qualify for the Asia Cup 2022. (Virat Kohli's insane numbers at Asia Cup for India will shock you! check stats HERE)

On the other hand, Singapore have been disappointing in their last six matches of the shortest format losing all six of them. Moreover, they have faced defeat from UAE and Hong Kong in their last clashes. Kuwait are in great form at the moment and have won all their last four matches of T20I cricket. (Asia Cup 2022: India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh squads with fixtures schedule, Livestream details HERE)

Check out the livestream details of Singapore vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 qualifier match below:

When is the Asia Cup 2022 qualifier Singapore vs Hong Kong going to be played?

The Asia Cup 2022 qualifier Singapore vs Hong Kong going to be played on Saturday (August 20).

Where is the Asia Cup 2022 qualifier Singapore vs Hong Kong going to be played?

the Asia Cup 2022 qualifier Singapore vs Hong Kong going to be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

What time will the Asia Cup 2022 qualifier Singapore vs Hong Kong going to be played?

The Asia Cup 2022 qualifier Singapore vs Hong Kong going to be played at 7:30 PM (as per IST).

How can I Livestream the Asia Cup 2022 qualifier Singapore vs Hong Kong?

The Asia Cup 2022 qualifier match Singapore vs Hong King can be Livestreamed on Fancode App and website.

