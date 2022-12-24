'Sirf IPL mei runs marega', KL Rahul slammed by fans for poor show in India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Team India fans could not keep calm after stand-in skipper KL Rahul failed to perform with the bat yet again in India's second Test match against Bangladesh on Saturday (December 24). Chasing a below-par total under 200 runs, Rahul was trapped by Shakib Al Hasan early in India's chase and had to walk back to the pavilion with just 2 runs off 7 balls he played. Fans slammed and trolled the right-hander for his bad form. Notably, Rahul has being questioned since his selection in the Indian side from Asia Cup 2022 followed up by the T20 World Cup and other series as well.

KL Rahul be like apun to sirf IPL me hi runs maarega — Mohammad Farhan (@farhan_sheikh7) December 24, 2022

KL Rahul again fails to perform..



Le People to selectors.



#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/FvIDz0AzGp — Baba (@bhaveshkjha) December 24, 2022

At this point of time KL Rahul se achi batting @Pric_viz_ karlega Tests main — Vishesh Koul (@visheshkoul) December 24, 2022

This KL Rahul and the other Rahul should be permanently sacked #BANvIND — El Magnifico (@VishnChipz) December 24, 2022

You still feel Rahul is India player material? December 24, 2022

@BCCI @klrahul @RDravid19 Why KL Rahul is continuing in the team still? Any reason? Don't you find any better player than this useless cricketer? Fans want performers not definitely failure guys? — Prathap QA Engg (@NPGoud) December 24, 2022

India needed 145 runs to win the series 2-0 after bowling out Bangladesh for 231 in their second innings on day three of the second Test on Saturday. With the pitch slowing down, the Indian batting line-up had a job at their hands but Rahul and Pujara's dismissal early in the chase got the team in a tricky situation. Bangladesh were reeling at 113/6. But Litton Das`s counter-attacking 73 helped the hosts get 118 runs off the last four wickets. He led the hosts` fightback with crucial partnerships of 46 with Nurul Hasan, who made 31 and had a 60-run partnership with Taskin Ahmed, who made an unbeaten 31.

For India, left-arm spinner Axar Patel ended with 3-68, while Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin had two wickets each while Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat had a wicket apiece.

Das began the final session with a lovely lofted drive over cover for a boundary off Mohammed Siraj. He then punched off Axar Patel through backward point for four more. Taskin Ahmed got a thick edge past gully off Siraj, bringing the half-century of the partnership.

Mohammed Siraj broke the 60-run partnership off 76 balls when got a length ball outside the off stump to come in sharply and castle Das through the gate. In the next over, Taijul was trapped lbw by Ravichandran Ashwin and took the DRS to change the on-field call, but replays showed impact on the umpire`s call as the ball just clipped the leg-stump.

Taskin and Khaled Ahmed took a boundary each off Siraj and Ashwin respectively before the latter was run-out while trying to take a tight single through the leg side. But Shubman Gill at short-leg collected the ball quickly and threw it to the bowler`s end to catch Khaled short of his crease. Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj took out Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque early in the morning, followed by Jaydev Unadkat and Axar Patel dismissing Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim respectively till lunch came. (With IANS inputs)