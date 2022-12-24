topStoriesenglish
NewsCricket
IND VS BAN

'Sirf IPL mei runs marega', KL Rahul slammed by fans for poor show in India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: KL Rahul departed early in the second innings of the second Test match against Bangladesh

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 03:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Sirf IPL mei runs marega', KL Rahul slammed by fans for poor show in India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Team India fans could not keep calm after stand-in skipper KL Rahul failed to perform with the bat yet again in India's second Test match against Bangladesh on Saturday (December 24). Chasing a below-par total under 200 runs, Rahul was trapped by Shakib Al Hasan early in India's chase and had to walk back to the pavilion with just 2 runs off 7 balls he played. Fans slammed and trolled the right-hander for his bad form. Notably, Rahul has being questioned since his selection in the Indian side from Asia Cup 2022 followed up by the T20 World Cup and other series as well.

Checkout the angry reactions here...

India needed 145 runs to win the series 2-0 after bowling out Bangladesh for 231 in their second innings on day three of the second Test on Saturday. With the pitch slowing down, the Indian batting line-up had a job at their hands but Rahul and Pujara's dismissal early in the chase got the team in a tricky situation. Bangladesh were reeling at 113/6. But Litton Das`s counter-attacking 73 helped the hosts get 118 runs off the last four wickets. He led the hosts` fightback with crucial partnerships of 46 with Nurul Hasan, who made 31 and had a 60-run partnership with Taskin Ahmed, who made an unbeaten 31.

For India, left-arm spinner Axar Patel ended with 3-68, while Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin had two wickets each while Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat had a wicket apiece.

Das began the final session with a lovely lofted drive over cover for a boundary off Mohammed Siraj. He then punched off Axar Patel through backward point for four more. Taskin Ahmed got a thick edge past gully off Siraj, bringing the half-century of the partnership.

Mohammed Siraj broke the 60-run partnership off 76 balls when got a length ball outside the off stump to come in sharply and castle Das through the gate. In the next over, Taijul was trapped lbw by Ravichandran Ashwin and took the DRS to change the on-field call, but replays showed impact on the umpire`s call as the ball just clipped the leg-stump.

Taskin and Khaled Ahmed took a boundary each off Siraj and Ashwin respectively before the latter was run-out while trying to take a tight single through the leg side. But Shubman Gill at short-leg collected the ball quickly and threw it to the bowler`s end to catch Khaled short of his crease. Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj took out Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque early in the morning, followed by Jaydev Unadkat and Axar Patel dismissing Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim respectively till lunch came. (With IANS inputs)

Live Tv

Ind vs BanKL RahulIndia vs Bangladesh 2nd TestIPLKL Rahul trolledFans angry

Trending news

DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022