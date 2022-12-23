LIVE Updates | IND VS BAN Day 3, 2nd Test Cricket Match Live Score: Will Team India seal series with win?

Riding on superb aggressive approach by wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. India managed to counterattack Bangladesh after being 94 for 4 and reach 314 in their first innings of the Test match taking a vital 87 runs to lead in the second Test here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Friday. When Pant and Iyer came together for a crucial 159-run partnership for the fifth wicket, which helped India gain a sizable lead, India was in a critical situation at 94/4. Despite the fact that Pant struck 93 off 104 balls and Iyer made 87 off 105 deliveries, respectively, the pair fell short of their respective centuries, but their efforts on a difficult wicket have handed the visitors the advantage at stumps.

Taijul Islam and Shakib Al Hasan, the captain and left-arm spinners for Bangladesh, each claimed four wickets. However, the hosts would look back on a few opportunities they squandered while Pant and Iyer were batting on a difficult wicket because they were taken advantage of. Zakir Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto of Bangladesh performed well to get through six difficult overs for seven runs before stumps were drawn. Changing a bat, which may or may not have been necessary, and tying shoelaces took some time, but Bangladesh was unharmed at the stumps. On day three, though, they will have a challenging task.

What to expect on Day 3?

Bangladesh opening batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto Zakir Hasan will look to continue their good form in this series and help the home side get past at least the lead they gave in the first innings. However, on the other side, KL Rahul's Team India will want Ravichandran Ashwin and company to end Bangladesh's innings as early as possible so that there is no big score to chase for the visitors.