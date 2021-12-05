SIX vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021 match at Sydney Cricket Ground at 2:05 PM IST December 5

Defending champions Sydney Sixers will kick off the proceedings of the 11th edition of the Big Bash League on Sunday (December 5) when they face Melbourne Stars at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Notably, Sydney Sixers are one of the most successful teams in the BBL history having won the title three times. Last year, they won the title for the third time by defeating beat Perth Scorchers by 27 runs in the final.
On the other hand, Melbourne Stars finished in 7th place in the points table, winning 5 out of their 14 matches.
Match Details
Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars, Match 1
Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney
Date & Time: December 5th, at 02:05 PM IST and 07:30 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Sony Six
SIX vs STA BBL 2021-22 Dream11 Team
Captain – Glenn Maxwell, James Vince
Vice-Captain – Josh Phillipe, Adam Zampa
Keeper – Josh Phillipe
Batsmen – Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Marcus Stoinis
All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Moises Henriques
Bowlers – Adam Zampa (vc), Liam Hatcher, Nathan Coulter Nile, Ben Dwarshuis
SIX vs STA BBL 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs:
SIX: Josh Philippe, James Vince, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshius, Steve O Keefe, Chris Jordan
STA: J Clarke (WK), M Stoinis, N Larkin, G Maxwell (C), B Webster, H Cartwright, C Hinchliffe, S Rainbird, A Zampa, S Faridoun, B Couch / Sam Elliot