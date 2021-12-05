SIX vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BBL 2021 match at Sydney Cricket Ground at 2:05 PM IST December 5

Defending champions Sydney Sixers will kick off the proceedings of the 11th edition of the Big Bash League on Sunday (December 5) when they face Melbourne Stars at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Notably, Sydney Sixers are one of the most successful teams in the BBL history having won the title three times. Last year, they won the title for the third time by defeating beat Perth Scorchers by 27 runs in the final.

On the other hand, Melbourne Stars finished in 7th place in the points table, winning 5 out of their 14 matches.

Match Details

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars, Match 1

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Date & Time: December 5th, at 02:05 PM IST and 07:30 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Sony Six

SIX vs STA BBL 2021-22 Dream11 Team

Captain – Glenn Maxwell, James Vince

Vice-Captain – Josh Phillipe, Adam Zampa

Keeper – Josh Phillipe

Batsmen – Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Marcus Stoinis

All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Moises Henriques

Bowlers – Adam Zampa (vc), Liam Hatcher, Nathan Coulter Nile, Ben Dwarshuis



SIX vs STA BBL 2021-22 Probable Playing XIs:

SIX: Josh Philippe, James Vince, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshius, Steve O Keefe, Chris Jordan

STA: J Clarke (WK), M Stoinis, N Larkin, G Maxwell (C), B Webster, H Cartwright, C Hinchliffe, S Rainbird, A Zampa, S Faridoun, B Couch / Sam Elliot